Top Causes Of Huge Business Utility Bills

Nowadays, several businesses are witnessing bill shock. Seeing huge bills can kill the morale of business owners. However, that doesn’t mean closing your business. You can reduce these bills. It starts with understanding the key things that are making the bills so high. From here, compare business gas companies for the best gas rates. Here are the top reasons why the bills keep on rising.

Heating And Cooling

Do you have an air conditioning unit in your office? Well, heating and cooling systems are probably the biggest contributors to your high energy bills. If you leave your electric fans running throughout the day, you might end up paying more than you expected.

Just like A/C heaters, oil column heaters consume a lot of power. Relying on them can lead to exorbitant power bills. Curtains are an incredible way to keep your home or office cool during summer and warm during winter.

Swimming Pool

Swimming pools are typically outfitted with filter pumps and heating systems. And for these units to run effectively, they require huge amounts of electricity. Running a pump for more than ten hours a day can be very costly.

If you have a swimming pool, make sure that your filter or pump settings are realistic. Adjust the timing to suit your budget. Running your pool for too long can significantly increase your energy bills.

Inefficient Water Heater

Minimize your hot water consumption. Electric water heaters can hugely impact your energy bills. And this could be made worse by the existence of a leak. So, be sure to check out any potential leaks and get them fixed as soon as possible. Taking extra-long showers could also contribute to high energy costs.

Inefficient Lighting

Install efficient lighting. Make sure that your lighting system provides illumination to specific areas of your home or office. Compared to individual lamps, full room ceiling lights are generally less efficient when it comes to providing specific lighting.

For further savings, you may also want to consider replacing existing bulbs with energy-efficient ones. LED bulbs, in particular, are more affordable and provide high energy savings.

Electronic Devices

Mobile phones, computers, electric razors, portable game systems, and MP3 players are all designed to use energy. Whenever they’re plugged in, they suck energy from your home. The longer they remain plugged in, the more your energy costs will be.

It’s also important to note that old appliances consume more power than modern appliances. Thus, if you have any old equipment in your home, consider replacing them with new ones. Perform a quick energy audit and carry out the necessary repair or replacements. This will go a long way in keeping your energy bills in check.

High Utility Rates

If your utility company increases rates, the utility bills will increase. Thus, it’s important to check the rates from time to time. Go through your bill. Compare all your bills. If you notice a change in the rates, then you can ask your utility company.

Also, if you have recently switched to a new TOU plan, your rates can change. In most cases, TOU peak hours commence as soon as you reach home. In these cases, consider avoiding using appliances such as washing machines as well as dishwashers. They consume more energy.

Standby Power

Disable standby power. Standby power consumes a lot of electricity. According to research findings, standby power can take up to 10 percent of your energy usage. This is the power you don’t use.

Leaving appliances plugged on consume vampire energy. For instance, fully charged computers can still consume energy. The same applies to old heaters. That’s why you shouldn’t leave them plugged on. They will suck huge energy and increase your utility bills.

According to research, a fully charged mobile phone will still consume up to 3.68 W while charging. When fully charged, it will still consume as high as 2.24 W. On the other hand, a notebook computer uses 44.28 W. Switching it to sleep will still consume up to 15.77 W. Turning

Old Appliances, Equipment

Old appliances can consume an excessive amount of energy. From old refrigerators to dishwashers, old or outdated appliances can waste energy. That’s why you should consider donating old appliances

Replace your old appliances with new ones. Bring in energy-efficient appliances. Look for appliances that come with an energy star. Smart appliances will save you huge energy costs.,

According to the research, energy-star-rated appliances can save you up to 75 percent of energy. Also, replace computers with laptops. They use less energy.

Inefficient HVAC Systems

HAVC system is an important piece of equipment in any home or office. It makes the interiors comfortable. During the winter, it makes the interiors warm. During the summer, it makes the spaces cool. Having an inefficient HVAC system will cost you a lot of energy.

Purchase an energy star-rated HVAC system. Ensure that it’s in top shape. Get your system from a reputable manufacturer. Use a programmable thermostat to track the energy usage in your company.

Water Heating System

Ditch that traditional electric heater. It can gobble a lot of energy. There are alternatives out there. Chose a smart water heater. Select an energy-efficient water heater.

If your water heater is old, replace it with a new one. You can also use natural gas to heat water. Cheaper than electricity, natural gas will help you bring down the heating bills.

A solar-powered heater can also be a good alternative. These water heaters are eco-friendly, helping your business to become more sustainable.

Overcharging Electronic Devices

Charging your devices is essential. However, overcharging them can increase your utility bills. Don’t leave your cellphone to charge overnight. Ideally, you should charge them for 2-3 hours.

The Bottom-Line

It’s a fact that the cost of energy is high. However, businesses can take measures to reduce energy bills. For instance, shopping for the right plans can save you bulls. Switching to renewable energy can cut down on these bills. Understand why your bills are rising. The above are the top reasons why business energy bills are high.