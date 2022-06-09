Cinco Ranch Earns 7-on7 State Tournament Spot

By Terry Carter

In 7-on-7 football, the best quarterbacks don’t always triumph. However early qualifiers for the June 23-25 state tournament in College Park do hold a traditional advantage in this summer passing league.

Current action has been underway since mid-May across most of Texas and includes the following upcoming tournaments:

June 10: LCISD Tournament at Richmond-Foster

June 10: A&M Consolidated at Veterans Park in College Station

Cinco Ranch is currently the only Katy ISD team to qualify for the upcoming Division I 7-on-7 State Tournament scheduled for Veterans Park in late June. With the regular season ending soon, many are asking if any other local teams will qualify.

Don’t forget that Katy ISD schools have won two 7-on-7 state titles and played in three championship games since 7-on-7 football took over the summer football scene for many skill players.

In 2002, Cinco Ranch captured the first local championship when all Texas teams competed for one championship. They defeated Abilene, 42-36. The Cougars followed Southlake Carroll, North Mesquite, 2A Celina and Baytown Lee as the fifth 7-on-7 state champion.

Two summers later, the Taylor Mustangs reached the title game, falling to Tyler Lee, 40-26 at Kyle Field on the Texas A&M campus in 2004.

In 2014, Seven Lakes revealed its 7-on-7 magic, winning the Division 1 title over Whitehouse, 42-25 in an impressive display.

According to Texas Football.com’s 7-on-7 championship game records, the Katy Tigers — by far the most successful fall football team in Katy ISD — have not reached a championship game. The Tigers did reach the semifinals in 1999 before falling to eventual champion North Mesquite. Katy has done well in many summer seasons, including, most recently, 2019, when the Tigers reached the Division I Championship Bracket semifinals before falling to Southlake Carroll, 39-33.

In perhaps the best Katy ISD season of 7-on-7, Cinco Ranch, Katy and Taylor all excelled in 2006. Cinco Ranch reached the Championship Bracket quarterfinals before losing 47-41 in overtime to Baytown Lee. In the Consolation Bracket, Taylor and Katy both reached the final round, playing each other for the Consolation Title. And Taylor notched a 26-12 win over Katy in that epic summer showdown.

The most 7-on-7 championships in all divisions belongs to Celina with four titles. Graham has three. When Celina won in 2000, the Bobcats defeated many of the best big schools on Texas football map, including Southlake Carroll (35-20), Abilene (26-21), Baytown Lee (34-27), Grapevine (35-28) and Abilene Cooper (45-41) in the finals.