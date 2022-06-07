Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center Crushes Summer with Immersive Experiences for Families Ready to Vacay

SUGAR LAND (May 27, 2022) – Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center (FBCDC) – A Very Special Project of Children’s Museum Houston – invites you to be the action hero of your very own blockbuster. Be in on the action during “Action Packed Summer,” happening June 4 to Aug. 6, 2022. The Discovery Center has been transformed into the “FBCDC Studios” to encourage you to live a great story with a dash of movie magic. Choose your destiny… you’re the star!

ACTION-PACKED SUMMER PROGRAMMING

Don’t miss special events exploring different movie genres. These will include interactives, demonstrations, spotlight performances, meet-and-greets and more!

Fun Summer Vibes Kickoff

Saturday, June 4

Mad About Hoops hula hooping at 11 a.m.

Juggler Claude Sims at 1 p.m.

Mr. Leo Puppet Show at 2 p.m.

You’ve Got a Friend in Me

Friday, June 10

Sponsored by Caldwell & Steinbring Dentistry for Children

Bo Peep and Jessie meet-and-greet, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sizzling Hot Membership Drive

Saturday, June 11

Kona Ice

Kreole Soul food truck

Face painting

Balloon artist

Caricature artist

DJ Ernie

Giveaways

All memberships $30 off!

Black Panther

Friday, June 17

Black Panther meet-and-greet, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To the Sonic Power

Friday, June 24

Sonic meet-and-greet, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Captain America and Kidpendence Day

Saturday, July 2

Sponsored by Caldwell & Steinbring Dentistry for Children

Captain America meet-and-greet, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Who Let the Dogs Out? – Dog Days of Summer

Friday, July 15

Texas Six Steppers dancing dogs at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Faithful Paws therapy dogs at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Be Our Guest

Friday, July 22

Princess Party with Ariel, Cinderella and Tiana, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jurassic Extreme

Friday, July 29

Follow the footsteps of walking dinosaurs in a day of gargantuan proportions at 11 and 11:30 a.m.

Cocomelon

Friday, Aug. 5

JJ and Melon meet-and-greet, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

***Activities, events and times subject to change.

ABOUT FORT BEND CHILDREN’S DISCOVERY CENTER

Ranked as one of the “Top 10 Things to Do in Sugar Land” on TripAdvisor, the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center is a Playground for Your Mind™. It is dedicated to transforming communities through innovative, child-centered learning with a vision to spark a passion for lifelong learning in all children. Located at 198 Kempner St., Sugar Land, TX 77498 in the Historic Imperial Market, the Discovery Center offers a multitude of innovative exhibits and bilingual learning programs for kids ages birth to 12 years. Admission is $12 per person and $11 for seniors 65 years and older and $10 for members of the military. HOURS are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information and for Play Safe guidelines, please visit www.childrensdiscoveryfb.org or call (832) 742-2800. Also, “like” the Museum on Facebook, www.facebook.com/FortBendDiscoveryCenter Can your mind come out to play?™