Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center Crushes Summer with Immersive Experiences for Families Ready to Vacay

SUGAR LAND (May 27, 2022) – Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center (FBCDC) – A Very Special Project of Children’s Museum Houston – invites you to be the action hero of your very own blockbuster. Be in on the action during “Action Packed Summer,” happening June 4 to Aug. 6, 2022. The Discovery Center has been transformed into the “FBCDC Studios” to encourage you to live a great story with a dash of movie magic. Choose your destiny… you’re the star!
ACTION-PACKED SUMMER PROGRAMMING
Don’t miss special events exploring different movie genres. These will include interactives, demonstrations, spotlight performances, meet-and-greets and more!
Fun Summer Vibes Kickoff
Saturday, June 4
- Mad About Hoops hula hooping at 11 a.m.
- Juggler Claude Sims at 1 p.m.
- Mr. Leo Puppet Show at 2 p.m.
You’ve Got a Friend in Me
Friday, June 10
Sponsored by Caldwell & Steinbring Dentistry for Children
- Bo Peep and Jessie meet-and-greet, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sizzling Hot Membership Drive
Saturday, June 11
- Kona Ice
- Kreole Soul food truck
- Face painting
- Balloon artist
- Caricature artist
- DJ Ernie
- Giveaways
- All memberships $30 off!
Black Panther
Friday, June 17
- Black Panther meet-and-greet, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To the Sonic Power
Friday, June 24
- Sonic meet-and-greet, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Captain America and Kidpendence Day
Saturday, July 2
Sponsored by Caldwell & Steinbring Dentistry for Children
- Captain America meet-and-greet, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Who Let the Dogs Out? – Dog Days of Summer
Friday, July 15
- Texas Six Steppers dancing dogs at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Faithful Paws therapy dogs at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Be Our Guest
Friday, July 22
- Princess Party with Ariel, Cinderella and Tiana, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jurassic Extreme
Friday, July 29
- Follow the footsteps of walking dinosaurs in a day of gargantuan proportions at 11 and 11:30 a.m.
Cocomelon
Friday, Aug. 5
- JJ and Melon meet-and-greet, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
***Activities, events and times subject to change.
ABOUT FORT BEND CHILDREN’S DISCOVERY CENTER
Ranked as one of the “Top 10 Things to Do in Sugar Land” on TripAdvisor, the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center is a Playground for Your Mind™. It is dedicated to transforming communities through innovative, child-centered learning with a vision to spark a passion for lifelong learning in all children. Located at 198 Kempner St., Sugar Land, TX 77498 in the Historic Imperial Market, the Discovery Center offers a multitude of innovative exhibits and bilingual learning programs for kids ages birth to 12 years. Admission is $12 per person and $11 for seniors 65 years and older and $10 for members of the military. HOURS are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information and for Play Safe guidelines, please visit www.childrensdiscoveryfb.org or call (832) 742-2800. Also, “like” the Museum on Facebook, www.facebook.com/FortBendDiscoveryCenter Can your mind come out to play?™