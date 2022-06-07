YMCA of Greater Houston Gears Up for a Summer of Fun

HOUSTON (June 3, 2022) – The YMCA of Greater Houston is ready to be the go-to spot of summer fun for local families. Through a variety of exciting programs, classes and services, the organization remains focused on positive and impactful ways to the unite the community. Whether it be making new friends through classes, events and clubs or gathering at the pool to cool off, there is a place for everyone at the YMCA this summer. As a purpose-driven organization, the YMCA of Greater Houston’s programming strives to spark real change in youth and provide high-quality development opportunities from infancy through graduation and beyond.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the community of all ages and backgrounds to join us for a safe and unforgettable summer,” says Stephen Ives, president and CEO, YMCA of Greater Houston. “With diverse activities to enjoy, the YMCA remains committed in its mission to bring people together, build strong community relationships, and most of all, create summer memories that will last a lifetime.”

YMCA summer programming highlights include:

Summer Day Camps – The YMCA offers a variety of camp options, including Discovery Camps, Wonder Camps and Adventure Camps, and activities for youth and teens at over 20 Greater Houston YMCA and partner locations. Activities may include sports and outdoor games, specialty STEM activities, hiking, canoeing, service learning, creative and performing arts, archery, engineering, nature exploration and more. Summer day camps provide opportunities for youth to make new friends, build independence and confidence and shape lifetime memories.

Camp Cullen – Along the shores of Lake Livingston, the 500-acre overnight summer camp offers programming filled with enriching outdoor adventure that includes dozens of activities and specialty tracks, including horseback riding, water sports and archery. All camp sessions are one-week for children ages 7-17, with a two-week option available for Teen Adventure and Leadership Camps. A week at Camp Cullen provides campers with epic adventures, epic fun and epic memories that will last a lifetime.

Y Teen L.I.F.E – Y Teen L.I.F.E (Leadership, Inspiration, Fellowship, Education) is a club-based program that engages middle and high school age students and provides opportunities to set goals and grow as a community member and individual. Clubs include the Leaders Club: Leadership Development & Service Learning and YMCA Texas Model United Nations: Global Engagement. The YMCA also offers a Leaders in Training (LIT) program beginning in June, an 8-week summer leadership development and workforce readiness program designed for teens ages 12-15.

Swim Programs – With one of the top swim programs in the country, the YMCA provides swim lessons for infants, youth, teens and adults to learn basic water safety skills and techniques. Group, semi-private and private classes are available to ensure success for each person’s learning style. At select locations, the YMCA swim team program focuses on the development of swimming skills, goal setting, sportsmanship and teamwork. Programs are offered year-round for individuals ages 5 and up.

Go For Green Swim Safety Initiative – Go for Green is an initiative within the YMCA of Greater Houston’s summer Day Camp program that ensures all participants have access to the training necessary to be safe in and around water. A green level swimmer is a confident swimmer and much less likely to drown. Day camp participants take part in a daily swim test while in the care of the YMCA. If they don’t initially pass the swim test, they take part in lessons throughout the week so they can “Go for Green”! Recently, Dick’s Sporting Goods gifted $50,000 to fund the YMCA’s 2022 Go For Green program, ensuring that approximately 1,200 campers learn essential swimming skills.

Youth Sports – The YMCA offers youth sports such as basketball, flag football, soccer, baseball, volleyball and more. The Y offers sports for kids ages 3-17, starting with the Tiny Tots program for ages 3-5. Youth sports at the Y allow children to reach their full potential and create a healthy outlet to gain new skills, develop a sense of team and connect with positive role models.

Safety is a top priority at each YMCA location, and the welfare of youth and adults resides at the forefront of the organization’s programming. All YMCA staff members learn and practice Emergency Action Plans (EAPs) regularly to ensure the security of members, guests and staff. Training drills include fire, disturbance, hostile, medical, missing person, weather, utilities, vehicle and wildlife.

To learn more about the YMCA’s summer programs, classes, services and membership information, please visit www.ymcahouston.org/programs.