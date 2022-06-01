Cast Theatrical Company Announces Cast & Creative Team for Death by Design

Death by Design by Rob Urbinato made its world premiere in Houston, Texas in 2012. Just over ten years later Cast Theatrical Company in Rosenberg, TX (30 minutes outside of Houston) will be presenting the delightful murder mystery comedy.

Creative Team:

Director: Caron Tal Skedy

Stage Manager: Alicia Meier

Assistant Stage Manager: Stephanie Phillips

Cast of Characters:

Bridgit – Caitlyn Dethloff

Jack – David Bowman

Edward Bennett – Ron Saville

Sorel Bennett – Madison Scott

Walter Pearce – Daniel Giles

Eric – Prateek Karkal

Victoria Van Roth – Kristen Mulkey

Alice – Lisa Caughorn

Performances will be held at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg from June 3 – 19. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $22 each; discounts for senior, military and student patrons. For tickets, visit www.casttheatrical.com.