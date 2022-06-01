Cast Theatrical Company Announces Cast & Creative Team for Death by Design

Death by Design by Rob Urbinato made its world premiere in Houston, Texas in 2012. Just over ten years later Cast Theatrical Company in Rosenberg, TX (30 minutes outside of Houston) will be presenting the delightful murder mystery comedy.
Creative Team:
Director: Caron Tal Skedy
Stage Manager: Alicia Meier
Assistant Stage Manager: Stephanie Phillips
Cast of Characters:
Bridgit – Caitlyn Dethloff
Jack – David Bowman
Edward Bennett – Ron Saville
Sorel Bennett – Madison Scott
Walter Pearce – Daniel Giles
Eric – Prateek Karkal
Victoria Van Roth – Kristen Mulkey
Alice – Lisa Caughorn
Performances will be held at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg from June 3 – 19. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $22 each; discounts for senior, military and student patrons. For tickets, visit www.casttheatrical.com.