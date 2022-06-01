Cast Theatrical Company Announces Cast & Creative Team for Death by Design

 

Death by Design by Rob Urbinato made its world premiere in Houston, Texas in 2012. Just over ten years later Cast Theatrical Company in Rosenberg, TX (30 minutes outside of Houston) will be presenting the delightful murder mystery comedy.  

 

 Creative Team: 

Director: Caron Tal Skedy 

Stage Manager: Alicia Meier 

Assistant Stage Manager: Stephanie Phillips 

 

Cast of Characters: 

Bridgit – Caitlyn Dethloff 

Jack – David Bowman 

Edward Bennett – Ron Saville 

Sorel Bennett – Madison Scott 

Walter Pearce – Daniel Giles 

Eric – Prateek Karkal 

Victoria Van Roth – Kristen Mulkey 

Alice – Lisa Caughorn 

 

Performances will be held at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg from June 3 – 19. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $22 each; discounts for senior, military and student patrons. For tickets, visit www.casttheatrical.com. 