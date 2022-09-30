Cast Theatrical Company Presents Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap

Cast Theatrical Company is proud to present Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” as the final production of its 2022 season.

A true classic by the grande dame of mysteries, “The Mousetrap” is the story of a group of strangers stranded in a boarding house during a snowstorm… and one of them is a murderer.

The suspects include the married couple who run the house, Mollie Ralston (played by Elizabeth Schneider) and Giles Ralston (played by Sam Martinez); Miss Casewell (played by Tricia Yurcak), a spinster with a curious background; Christopher Wren (played by Dan Giles), an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef; Major Metcalf (played by James Hernandez), a retired Army major; Mrs. Boyle (played by Ivannah Bandalan), a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone; and a stranger called Paravicini (played by Darin Mielke), who has appeared coincidentally with no prior reservation. Into their midst comes a policeman on skis, Sergeant Trotter (played by Prateek Karkal).

Murder, mystery and intrigue from the foremost mystery writer of her time.

Creative Team:

Director: Roger Bauer

Assistant Director: Alicia Meier

Stage Manager: Michael Thorpe

Performances for this classic murder mystery will be held at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg (30 minutes outside of Houston) from October 7 – 23.