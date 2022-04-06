Cast Theatrical Company Presents Final Weekend of Enchanted April

“Something has been lost… something has shifted, and I don’t recognize anything anymore.”

These words, spoken in the opening scene of Enchanted April (by Matthew Barber and based on the novel by Elizabeth Von Arnim), resonate with far too many of us as we attempt to return to normalcy in the midst of a global pandemic. The story of Enchanted April has arrived at the perfect time where we are longing for an escape from the darkness that has engulfed us for too long.

Act I begins with the sound of rain and thunder and is four years after World War I. As unhappy housewife Lotty Wilton wonders aloud when the rain will stop, she stumbles upon an advertisement in the London Times “to those who appreciate wisteria and sunshine”. From that moment forward Lotty manages to convince Rose Arnott (an equally unhappy housewife, albeit for

different reasons) to come away with her on holiday to the advertised Italian castle on the shores of the Mediterranean, and the two recruit two very different English ladies including a weary socialite and a widowed London matron to share the cost and experience. The second act is a beautiful and bright contrast to Act I, with the audience learning more about each character’s past and seeing a transformation within each character unfold through forgiveness, hope and of course, enchantment.

“This is a delightful story of love after loss, joy after sorrow and light after darkness,” says Director Lisa Jones-Bevil.

Cast:

Tricia Grace Yurcak as Lotty Wilton

Madison Scott as Rose Arnott

David Bowman as Mellersh Wilton

Brian Heaton as Frederick Mellersh

Elizabeth Schneider as Caroline Bramble

Stephanie Phillips as Mrs. Graves

Sriram Vengalathur as Antony Wilding

Jo Trull and Diane McCreery as Costanza

Assistant Director: Kristen Mulkey

With strong and funny female characters, happy endings for all and a taste of the Italian seaside… who wouldn’t want to be part of an Enchanted April?