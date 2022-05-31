3 Tips For A Smooth Home Selling Process

Most homeowners desire a less stressful home selling where they can list their homes, find a suitable buyer in no time, receive the cash, and provide the home keys. However, the truth is that home selling can be a complicated process, with some parts you have control of and some that you don’t.

Thus, it’s safe to say that home selling isn’t easy. There are many necessary procedures and requirements you must deal with, such as hiring a real estate solicitor.

If you’re thinking of selling your home soon, here are some tips you may consider for a smooth home selling process:

Price Your Home Competitively

One of the ways to sell your home smoothly is to price your home correctly. If you set the price too high, you may drive away potential buyers.

You can hire a real estate agent who’ll research comparable homes, also known as ‘comps,’ within your area to price your home realistically. However, if your home remains unsold for a certain period, your realtor can further reduce the home’s price.

Another way to price your home competitively is to take note of the price points that buyers look for in your area. For instance, if you list your home at around USD$302,000, you may miss all the prospective buyers searching for homes below the price of USD$300,000, so remember to take note and be aware of home pricing in your area.

Likewise, one great tip you can consider is to apply a just-below pricing strategy, a popular tactic employed by supermarkets and online retailers. This strategy has a different psychological effect on consumers. You may price your home around USD$299,000 instead of USD$300,000, for example.

Overall, if you want to know the pros and cons of selling your house to a professional home buyer, you can read more online.

Prepare Your Home For Selling

The better the status of your home is, the better the number of offers you’ll receive and the easier it is to defend the price. Here are some vital steps you can take to keep your home in top shape before home viewing:

Maintenance

Ensure your house is well maintained until you’re about to sell. A well-kept home is more appealing to buyers because this assures them that they won’t have to spend for any repair.

Declutter

This is a vital factor in preparing your house for sale. Decluttering is the best approach to ensure the cleanliness of your home, making way for lots of space for its possible new owners. Look at your house from a visitor’s point of view and make sure it looks welcoming.

Décor

Décor here means allowing the home’s space to be neutral, so there should be no overpowering colors or weird wall accessories. One example of having proper décor is to apply subtle shades so prospective buyers can picture themselves or their personal belongings in the house.

Hire A Real Estate Agent

The power of the internet allows you to dig deeper into a real estate agent’s professional qualifications and sales history. With this, you can select the right fit to help you with your home selling journey.

First, look at the agent’s online profiles to know how many sales they have accomplished, how they’ve worked in the industry, and what certificates or qualifications they may have gained with their experience. Next, delve into how and where they market their listings and whether they use a professional photo or not.

Some homeowners might want to save on commissions by selling their homes without a real estate agent. This is known as ‘for sale by owner’ (FSBO). The amount sellers will save by not hiring an agent can be around thousands of dollars, often 5-6% of the total price of the home sale.

FSBO might sound good, but do note that an expert agent does many things to make your fees worth it. For instance, they may expose your house to the largest audience and conduct negotiations on your behalf to obtain the best offers possible.

Meanwhile, selling your home by yourself forces you to personally control the prepping of your house, marketing it, reviewing the offers of various buyers, and managing all the negotiations and closing details.

Conclusion

Home selling isn’t an easy process. Therefore, to ease the stress and pressure accompanying it, it’s crucial to be aware of the tips to make the home selling process less complicated.

Overall, selling your home is a good decision, especially if the market value is way above when you purchased it. After all, you can still reinvest in the future, so remember the tips here once you’ve decided to sell your house.