Katy Leads Softball Quarterfinal Parade

By Terry Carter

The deeper you go into the playoffs, the more familiar your opponents can become.

In the Region III-6A softball postseason action, District 19-5A champion Katy and fourth-place Cinco Ranch will meet again in a 3-game series starting tonight for a regional quarterfinal showdown. It’s a reunion with 19-6A rivals that indicates the strength of play in the Katy area for softball.

During the regular season, Katy (27-4) dominated the Lady Cougars in both meetings, 11-0 and 13-2. Tonight’s 7 p.m. contest at Cinco Ranch will be followed on Friday with a 6 p.m. game and a possible third game at Katy.

Last weekend on a hot Saturday, Katy dispatched Cy-Fair with a pair of 10-rule ruled game, 10-0, 11-1 in the area round of playoffs. Katy softball coach Kalum Haack said the Lady Tigers played well in that series, collecting multiple hits and quality pitching from

Cinco Ranch saved energy and pitching in the heat, winning a single-game series of The Heights, 2-1.

The winner of the Katy-Cinco Ranch series will meet the winner of Clear Springs-Pearland. Pearland won the opening game 3-2.

Likewise Seven Lakes, the third District 19-5A team still alive in the playoffs, meets George Ranch tonight at 7 p.m. on the Lady Spartans’ home diamond. That 3-game quarterfinal series moves to George Ranch in Fort Bend ISD on Friday for a 6 p.m. contest. If needed, the decisive third game would be held at George Ranch on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Seven Lakes is powered by dominant pitching and solid defense, a recipe for a good playoff run each spring. The winner of Seven Lakes-George Ranch will meet the winner of Deer Park-Brazoswood, two teams with outstanding softball playoff pedigree. Deer is the defending 6A state champion.