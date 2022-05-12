Tompkins, Katy, Taylor Riding Playoff Wave

By Terry Carter

Highly-ranked Tompkins faced down Elkins, a traditional baseball team with pedigree, last week in bi-district playoff action.

The 2-game sweep by the Falcons, 12-0 and 5-2, spoke volumes about the quality Tompkins (27-1) carries on its roster. Down 1-0 early in game two and struggling to decipher the Knights’ starting pitcher, Tompkins batters struggled until the fifth inning to string together a series of hits and runs. Elkins led 1-0 for four innings before Tompkins hitters began to connect with authority.

Falcon left-handed pitcher Solomon Rotberg (8-0. 0.90 ERA) competed for his team on the mound Saturday, limiting Elkins’ top hitter with men on base. Tompkins remains the top-ranked 6A baseball team in many polls.

Today they open a 3-game series against Lamar with a 7 p.m. home game. On Friday, the Falcons play at Delmar at 7 p.m. If a final game is needed on Saturday, the playoff foes will meet at 7 p.m. at Stratford.

Katy, also state-ranked as Tiger baseball coach Tom McPherson, directs his final team in his brilliant career, plays at Jersey Village tonight at 7 p.m. On Friday, the Tigers will host Jersey Village at 6 p.m. If a third game is necessary, it will be played at Langham Creek on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Taylor takes on Cy-Fair with a 3-game series with all games scheduled at Langham Creek. Tonight they begin at 7:30 p.m. On Friday they are slated to play at 5 p.m. with a possible third game slated for 30 minutes after game two concludes, if needed.