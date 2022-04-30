All You Need to Know About Hair Loss in Women

Hair fall is part of a natural balance. You lose some (generally 100-125 per day) and grow some.

But the problem arises when hair shedding is more than growing. Excessive hair fall is termed alopecia, where women can experience patterned baldness and thinning of hair lining.

The good news is that we have effective treatments available in medications and therapies such as low-level laser therapy by Theradome.

However, before we talk about the treatment part, let us look at the stages of hair growth.

The hair growth cycle

The hair growth cycle works in three phases, namely:

Anagen phase

Also known as the growth phase, it actively works for two to eight years. 85-90% of hair is grown in this phase.

Catagen phase

Also known as the transition phase, it facilitates the shrinking of hair follicles, and hair production slows down. The Catagen phase stays active for two to three weeks.

Telogen phase

Also known as the resting phase, it breaks the hair growth cycle, and hair starts falling out. It stays active for two to four months.

Now that you know about the phases of the hair growth cycle, you must also know about the types of hair fall.

Types of hair fall in women

Hair falls in women can again be divided into three main types, namely:

Anagen effluvium

A condition in which the growth of hair follicles is hindered and poisoned by some medication is called anagen effluvium.

Telogen effluvium

Telogen effluvium is a condition in which many hair follicles move from growth to the resting phase, and hair strands start thinning out.

Female patterned baldness/Androgenetic alopecia

A condition in which hair starts thinning out over the top of the head. It can be due to poor diet, hormonal changes after 40, a rough lifestyle, and the absence of a hair care routine.

So, what can women do to stop excessive hair shedding? Well, we have put together four tips that will help.

Tips to prevent hair loss in women

Low-level laser therapy

One of the causes of hair loss in women is undernourishment and lack of blood circulation in the scalp.

With the help of low-level laser helmets, your scalp will get much-needed nourishment. It contains laser diodes that emit low-level laser light into the scalp at a specific wavelength.

The photons emitted by laser light activate the cell and improve blood circulation. You can wear it twice a week and see the desired results.

Do not stretch your hair.

We often tie our hair in ponytails, tight braids, and cornrows styles to keep them in place, but these hairstyles stretch your hair too much.

Too much stretching could be damaging for vulnerable hair follicles. Therefore, such hairstyles are best to avoid.

Do not use heating tools for styling.

High-heating tools like straighteners, curling irons, and hair dryers can damage your hair.

They dehydrate your scalp by evaporating moisture and expanding your hair shafts.

Avoid products containing artificial chemicals.

Chemical products often split protein molecules that weaken the hair shafts. They reduce the ability of the scalp to produce strong hair. Therefore, hair starts thinning out.

Methods like perms, bleaching, dyes, peroxide treatments, and highlights should be avoided during excessive hair fall.

Final Thoughts

Hair loss in women can be a result of poor nutrition as well. Given the current lifestyle, it may be tough for most women to keep track of their diet and physical activities.

Yet if you want your hair to be healthy, you must keep your body in good shape.

So, maintain a balanced diet, indulge in physical activities, and follow these tips mentioned above to keep your hair smooth and shiny.