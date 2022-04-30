In my updated GetAFollower review, I investigate whether the original social media growth company is still the best after a decade in business.

GetAFollower Review: The Complete HONEST Breakdown

GetAFollower is one of the web’s best-known social media growth companies, known for combining authentic social signals with quality customer support. But how does GetAFollower perform by 2022 standards when put to the test for real? That’s what I set out to discover in my in-depth GetAFollower review – read on for the full inside scoop on how these guys get the job done.

In-depth Review: GetAFollower

GetAFollower was established in 2012, primarily as an Instagram growth specialist. Since then, they have expanded and diversified its range of products and services enormously. In fact, pretty much every social network in existence is covered by the hundreds of promotional packages on sale at GetAFollower.

But what’s most important is how GetAFollower claims to offer nothing but authentic social proof from real people. They also have one of the largest ranges of targeted service options I’ve seen from any comparable seller. At first glance, everything about the GetAFollower is genuinely impressive.

Who Are GetAFollower?

The team at GetAFollower brings decades of collective industry experience to the services they provide, which is always reassuring. The company itself has been around since 2012, but the folks behind GetAFollower have been in the digital marketing game for much longer than this.

Today, GetAFollower specializes in high-quality social signals for the vast majority of popular social networks. Whatever social media account you’re looking to promote, you can bet your bottom dollar it’s covered with a huge range of promotional products.

I can also say through my own personal experience that they’re a genuinely friendly bunch of guys who are never too busy to answer your questions.

What Does GetAFollower Offer?

The full list of products and services available at GetAFollower is pretty much endless. They’re also adding new services and packages to their product lineup all the time, so there’s always something new and interesting to check out.

Just a few of the social networks GetAFollower provides high-quality social signals for include Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Spotify, Clubhouse, Discord, Pinterest, SoundCloud, LinkedIn, Twitch, and many more besides.

Again, with guarantees of quality and authenticity in all instances from GetAFollower.

But what’s particularly impressive is just how affordable everything is. If GetAFollower really is delivering authentic social proof starting from just $2.00, it’s an unbeatable deal…period.

GetAFollower Packages and Pricing

I checked out a bunch of GetAFollower’s products and services while conducting my review – some of which I was particularly impressed with. Here’s a brief overview of what’s on offer, though this barely scratches the surface of the full product lineup at GetAFollower:

Instagram Packages

Promotional products for Instagram cover everything anyone could need to boost the performance of their profile and their content. This includes Instagram Followers, Likes, Views, Impressions, Saves, Mentions, Profile Visits, Direct Messages, Comments, Comment Replies, and so much more. Prices start from as little as $12.00 for 500 authentic Instagram followers, which is a seriously good deal.

Twitch Packages

Head over to their Twitch section, and it’s a slightly more compact affair, with authentic Twitch Followers and Twitch Views up for grabs. If looking to boost the size of your Twitch audience, you can buy anything from 100 to 1,000 followers – all guaranteed 100% legit followers from real accounts. In terms of pricing, GetAFollower lists a package of 1,000 followers for the low price of just $34.00.

LinkedIn Packages

GetAFollower has plenty of options available for those looking to gain an edge on LinkedIn, including but not limited to Followers, Connections, Endorsements, Recommendations, Employees, Likes, Shares, Views, and Group Members. Custom Recommendations can be particularly useful for boosting a LinkedIn profile, and you can buy five at GetAFollower for the low price of just $50.

Telegram Packages

There’s also no shortage of options for Telegram users, examples of which include Telegram Members, Telegram Post Views, Telegram Poll Votes, and Telegram Reactions. Prices quoted start at $9.00 for 1,000 Telegram Group Members and go up to $37.00 for a sizeable package of 5,000 Members.

Discord Packages

As for Discord users, GetAFollower offers authentic Discord Members and Discord Direct Messages from a long list of targeted markets worldwide. This means that if looking to appeal to a regional audience with your output, you can do just that. GetAFollower quotes the low price of $32.00 for 500 Discord Members, or you can pick up 10,000 starting from as little as $599.

Why GetAFollower?

Spend a little time browsing the GetAFollower website, and you soon see why these guys are so popular. For me, the biggest points of appeal about the whole GetAFollower experience are as follows:

1. Secure Website

The fact that GetAFollower takes safety and security so seriously is reassuring. While conducting my review, I found no evidence to suggest that GetAFollower isn’t a safe and legit service to do business with. Nor could I find any evidence of any security issues whatsoever experienced by other customers.

2. Extensive Information and FAQs

I was also really impressed by the huge archive of informational resources and FAQs on the GetAFollower website. Rather than just selling social signals and leaving it to that, GetAFollower makes an effort to help its customers get the best out of their services. If there’s something you’d like to learn about social proof, it’s probably already published on their website.

3. Realistic Delivery Times

‘Realistic’ in this case means fast enough to get the job done promptly, but not so fast as to risk getting you in trouble. Social signals that are delivered too quickly can trigger the respective social network’s spam filters. The only safe approach to delivery is a drip-feed system, which is exactly what GetAFollower uses.

4. Money-Back Guarantee

There’s a no bigger show of confidence on the part of a service provider than a money-back guarantee. This ensures that irrespective of the result, your money is safe. GetAFollower covers all sales with the promise of a full refund in the event that they are unable to deliver the products and services requested within the allocated period of time.

5. High Retention Rates

Retention rates are essential when buying followers in particular. This relates to how long you can expect the followers you buy to stick around without the risk of them unfollowing you. As far as I’m aware, the 60-day retention warranty at GetAFollower is the longest you’ll get from any social media growth company on the web right now.

6. Affordable Prices

If anything, the prices quoted by GetAFollower seem almost too good to be true. Authentic social proof starting from just $2.00 is a deal too good to pass up. Reading through the site’s terms and conditions, there are no additional fees, charges, or hidden extras involved. The prices quoted are the full prices payable, and everything really is about as cheap as it gets.

7. Customer Support

Last up; I put the GetAFollower customer support team through its paces with a handful of fairly straightforward questions. In each instance, I received a response (via live chat) almost instantly, and the reps I spoke to were a pleasure to deal with. GetAFollower claims to offer top-notch customer support, and it’s a claim I certainly cannot argue with.

Is GetAFollower Safe to Use?

As already touched upon, I found no reason to believe that GetAFollower is anything other than 100% safe to use. I personally checked out the site top to bottom, and I had a look at GetAFollower’s score on Scamadvisor – both of which uncovered nothing nefarious. If anything, I’d say that GetAFollower takes safety and security more seriously than most comparable social media growth companies.

Pros and Cons of GetAFollower

For me, the most impressive aspects of the GetAFollower experience are as follows:

The promise of 100% authentic social signals

Insanely low prices across the board

Sensible delivery times for total discretion

The reassurance of a money-back guarantee

Fantastic customer support from a friendly team

An impressive 60-day retention warranty

Huge range of products and services are available

Most popular payment methods accepted



As for the negatives, there’s one thing I’d like to see GetAFollower change going forwards:

There’s currently no free trial available for new customers

What About Reviews?

Gauging the general consensus among past and present customers, GetAFollower seems to meet or exceed the expectations of most. Taking a look at what’s being said on Sitejabber and Trustpilot, most of those who do business with GetAFollower are more than satisfied with what’s on offer.

You’ll find the occasional negative review from a dissatisfied customer, but no business is perfect. Proportionally, GetAFollower has accumulated way more positive praise than negative feedback.

Do We Recommend GetAFollower for Social Media Growth?

The short answer is yes – GetAFollower comes highly recommended as a social media growth specialist. If you ask me, authenticity is the single most important factor when shopping for social signals. If you’re planning on buying Followers, Views, Plays, Likes, or anything else, they need to be identical to the real thing.

Not only does GetAFollower claim to offer real services from real people, but they even go so far as to back their word with a refund guarantee. All of which means there is really nothing to lose out on by giving them a shot.

Conclusion

Buying social signals will always be a contentious a topic, which has a tendency to divide audiences right down the middle. Even so, millions of people are buying Followers, Shares, Subscribers, Likes, Plays, Shares, and so on to help them gain an edge.

To me, following suit is simply a way of leveling the playing field. By a clear mile, GetAFollower is one of the longest-established and most experienced social media growth companies on the web. The size of their product range is unrivaled, their prices are ridiculously low, and the quality of the services they provide is consistently high.

In short, there are few (if any) better places to head to pick up authentic social signals for cheaper than this. Check out GetAFollower, and it’s hard to see how you’d be disappointed by what’s on offer.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is GetAFollower Safe?

Yes – GetAFollower is a responsible and reputable social media growth company that prioritizes safety and security. The GetAFollower website is secure, all payments are encrypted, and customers’ information is held in the strictest confidence.

2. Is GetAFollower Legit?

Yes – GetAFollower is one of few companies of its kind to take quality and authenticity seriously. GetAFollower states on countless occasions that each and every service provided comes from a real person with an active and authentic account and is therefore 100% legit.

3. Is GetAFollower Effective?

Buying social signals can be great for generating engagement, boosting visibility, and accelerating organic growth. But this is only true in the case of 100% authentic social proof from real people, which is precisely what GetAFollower claims to offer.

4. Does GetAFollower Offer the Best Prices On the Web?

GetAFollower does not claim to offer the best prices on the web but instead promises unbeatable value for money. Products and services at GetAFollower currently start from as little as $2.00.

5. How is Payment Data Handled?

Check out the GetAFollower privacy policy and the site’s terms and conditions for full details on payment security and data handling. GetAFollower states clearly that customer safety and security are the company’s top priorities from start to finish.

6. Is it Legal to Buy These Kinds of Social Media Services?

Yes – buying social signals for any social network and in any quantity is 100% legal. However, most social networks prohibit the use of fake social signals from spam accounts.

It is therefore essential to ensure that every social signal you buy is legit – 100% authentic and delivered by a real person with an active account.