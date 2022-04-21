Bayou City Art Festival Returns to Downtown Celebrating 50 Years

50th Annual Bayou City Art Festival Downtown: Saturday & Sunday, October 8-9, 2022

Bayou City Art Festival, produced by the Art Colony Association, Inc., will return to Downtown Houston on Saturday and Sunday, October 8-9, 2022, to celebrate 50 years of providing unique art experiences and education in Houston, while supporting local organizations and promoting the impact that art has on the Houston community.

As one of the top art festivals in the country, the weekend event will bring diverse artists to the 50th Annual Bayou City Art Festival Downtown. Patrons will have the opportunity to meet artists, view original works, and purchase artwork from 19 art disciplines including world-class paintings, prints, jewelry, sculptures, and more. The festival will feature live music, a food truck park, and beverage stations throughout the festival along with two entertainment stages and art installations. Guests will enjoy Houston’s skyline views while enjoying the festival’s wine garden, craft beer garden, and Art Bar. In the Active Imagination Zone, the festival’s nonprofit partners will host hands-on art activities for all ages.

For the ultimate art lover, Bayou City Art Festival will offer a limited availability VIP ticket experience, which will include an oasis with light bites, and complimentary beer, wine, and other beverages. The relaxing setting under a canopy of trees will feature roaming musicians, artistic décor, a phone charging station, and more. VIPs will receive all-day access to the VIP area, along with VIP parking.

A portion of the proceeds from Bayou City Art Festival Downtown will benefit the festival’s nonprofit partners. Online early bird tickets will soon be available at www.bayoucityartfestival.com . Online pre-purchased tickets are required to enter the festival. Tickets will not be sold at the gate and can only be purchased online.