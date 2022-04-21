National Donate Life Blue & Green Day

Blue and Green Lights to Shine in Houston, Fort Worth and Lubbock/Amarillo

LifeGift is lighting up Southeast, North and West Texas in blue and green to increase awareness of organ, eye and tissue donation in April, which is National Donate Life Month (NDLM) . This annual observance features an entire month of local, regional and national activities to help encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to honor heroes who have saved lives through the gift of donation. During this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, LifeGift also shines a light this year for our hospital and transplant center partners as they continue to provide our communities with heroic care.

As part of the NDLM observance, LifeGift is partnering with organizations in Houston, Fort Worth and Lubbock/Amarillo to shine a light of hope in April.

In Houston, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland shined bright the first week of April. On April 22nd, blue and green lights will illuminate the Seven Wonders in Sesquicentennial Park, George R. Brown Convention Center, Partnership Tower, Nora’s Home, Brookside Funeral Home & Memorial Park, CHI Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Hospital Buildings in the Texas Medical Center, The Woodlands, Northeast, Southwest and Memorial City. Houston’s Airport System, including George Bush Intercontinental, William P. Hobby Airport, Ellington Airport and Houston Spaceport will also light up on April 22nd. In addition, Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center’s staff will dress in blue and green on April 22nd.

In Fort Worth, Texas Christian University presented on organ transplantation April 5th. On April 14th, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center flew a Donate Life flag. General Worth Square’s trees were adorned in blue and green on April 17th. Fort Worth City Hall, 7th Street Bridge, Avenue of Lights and Pioneer Tower were immersed in blue and green on April 18th. Additionally, Cook Children’s Medical Center and Tarrant County College – Trinity River Campus’ Allan Saxe Waterfall will be lighting up April 16th – April 22nd. Ronald McDonald House’s Light of Love Tower will be displaying its blue and green for the entire month of April.

In Lubbock/Amarillo, Neighborhoods throughout the community will be lighting up in blue and green during the month of April and Amarillo’s Northwest Texas Healthcare System raised a Donate Life flag on April 4th. Southcrest Christian School and Randall High School will share donor information with their students and businesses in the community will display mini donation stations to promote organ, eye and tissue donation.

What: National Donate Life Blue & Green Day

When: April 22, 2021

Where: Southeast, North and West Texas

Why: National Donate Life Month, a month-long observance honoring those who have received or continue to wait for life-saving transplants and those who have given the generous gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

For more information about the annual NLDM observation, please click here .