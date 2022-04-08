April is State Parks Month at Whole Earth Provision Co.

For the 11th year, Whole Earth Provision Co. will celebrate April is Texas State Park Month by hosting a fund drive supporting Texas State Parks . The Texas-based travel, adventure and nature store will give all funds gathered at its seven Texas store locations to help finance day-to-day operational expenses, including enhanced visitor programs, park trail maps and facilities maintenance.

“For the past two years, our Texas State Parks have been more important than ever to the people of Texas,” said Jack Jones, founder of Whole Earth Provision Co. “They’ve offered us an escape from the confines of our homes to refresh our spirits in the beauty of the natural world. We hope you’ll join with us in supporting our State Parks.”

Throughout the month, customers visiting locations in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio will have the option to donate to Texas State Parks at check-out counters. Whole Earth Provision Co. has donated more than $255,000 to Texas State Parks in the last ten years.

For every $10 or more donated, customers will receive a $5 Texas State Parks gift card, good for fees or purchases at any state park. For a $20 donation, customers may choose one of three styles of Whole Earth 50th Anniversary Nalgene water bottle, while supplies last. And this year, for a $50 donation or more, customers will receive a Nomadix Texas State flag towel celebrating April is Texas State Parks Month, a Whole Earth 50th Anniversary Nalgene bottle, and a $5 Texas State Parks gift card. Supplies for the towel are limited, so don’t wait! Donations in any amount are welcome.

Additionally, state park rangers will be in Whole Earth stores from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 24 to answer questions about the various activities people can enjoy in state parks, including swimming, hiking, fishing, nature walks, caving, paddling, stargazing and mountain biking.

“I am so thankful for the ongoing partnership between Texas State Parks and Whole Earth Provision Company,” says Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “Not only does Whole Earth help raise awareness of the Texas State Park system, but their efforts result in real benefits that impact visitors directly and enriches their park experience. For over a decade Whole Earth has helped us fulfill our mission of connecting Texans with the outdoors.”

Most urbanites are closer to a state park than they might imagine. There are 12 state parks within an hour’s drive of Austin, nine within an hour’s drive of San Antonio, eight within a 60-minute drive of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and seven parks an hour or less from Houston. Mild weather and blooming wildflowers make spring the ideal time to visit any one of these parks.

Find more information about visiting state parks on the Texas State Parks website.