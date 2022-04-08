A.D. Players To Perform “The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe” At George Memorial Library Outdoor Amphitheater

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will present a performance by the A.D. Players of “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” on Saturday, April 23, beginning at 10:30 am, at the Jodie E. Stavinoha Amphitheater at George Memorial Library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.

This theatrical adaptation is based on the book of the same title in C.S. Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia children’s book series.

In the story, an old house in rural England becomes the home base for four children who wander into an incredible country through an old wardrobe, then help the country return to summer from a perpetual state of winter. In the magical land of Narnia, the children experience duels, chases, and narrow escapes – and ultimately, the triumph of good over evil.

The A.D. Players is a nonprofit professional resident theater company founded in 1967 by actress and playwright Jeanette Clift George.

The performance will take place in an outdoor amphitheater, and seating is concrete. Theater-goers are encouraged to bring cushions to sit on. Glass containers, alcoholic beverages, and popcorn are not allowed in the amphitheater.

Partial shade is provided by canvas sails over the amphitheater. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be moved inside the library to the Meeting Room.