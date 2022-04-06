Harris County Attorney Names New Director ﻿of the Robert W. Hainsworth Law Library

Today Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee announced Joseph D. Lawson as the new Director of the Harris County Robert W. Hainsworth Law Library. Lawson has served as the Deputy Director of the Law Library since 2014 and has focused on increasing access to the justice system and legal information for the residents of Harris County.

“The Harris County Robert W. Hainsworth Law Library is a valuable resource for self-represented litigants, legal professionals, county staff and elected officials, and anyone looking for free resources related to their rights within the justice system,” said County Attorney Menefee. “I’m excited to see Mr. Lawson expand the services and resources we are able to offer, and hope the law library will continue to be open and accessible to all for years to come.”