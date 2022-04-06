Katy ISD Trustees Kickoff Inaugural Raise Your Hand Texas Advocacy Program

Raise Your Hand Texas and the Katy ISD Board of Trustees kicked off the inaugural Raise Your Hand Texas Trustee Advocates Program this week with an onsite training session for school board leaders and Superintendent Ken Gregorski. Katy ISD is the first of nine school boards from across Texas to participate in the new program, which includes tools to ensure the perspectives, values and priorities of Katy ISD are at the forefront of legislative deliberation.

“As school leaders we are committed to working together with our community and state representatives to listen and engage parents and stakeholders in legislative processes impacting our students,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools at Katy ISD. “Legislative decisions have a tremendous impact on Texas school districts, and through advocacy, our District hopes to amplify our community’s voice to influence education policy,” added Gregorski.

Throughout the inaugural 18-month program, participants will learn to build a local public education advocacy network that encourages community connectedness and building awareness of state legislative issues. Additionally, local school leaders will share expertise and critical information with policymakers developing legislative bills.

“There’s considerable appetite and interest from across our state in building a meaningful advocacy program that brings together schools and local communities to educate and advocate in support of public education,” said Dr. Libby Cohen, Raise Your Hand Texas’ director of advocacy and outreach.