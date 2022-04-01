Spartans Advance To Soccer Rematch With Taylor

By Terry Carter

Seven Lakes unleashed its fiery, young Spartan attackers after trailing Cy Ridge much of the first half during Tuesday’s area playoff match at Legacy Stadium.

The result? A 3-2 victory with all goals coming from all underclassmen, an energetic group Seven Lakes coaches have relied on for nearly four goals per match this season. A junior, sophomore and freshman contributed to the win, advancing the Spartans to a rematch with the Taylor Mustangs on Friday at Rhodes Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

With only minutes remaining before intermission, Seven Lakes junior midfielder/forward Hunter Merritt began to turn the tide against the visiting Rams, who led 1-0 at the time. He and sophomore teammate Daniel Ejerenwa made several runs and found their way to a loose ball near the Cy Ridge goalkeeper, but Merritt was blocked by a defender and could not play the ball.

Seven Lakes soccer coach Jimmy Krueger promptly brought this to the attention of the official, but his request for a call did not generate a response. Moments later, however, Merritt again charged into the crowded back line of Cy Ridge and raised his level of play to balance the battle. And with 1: 58 remaining in the first half, the Merritt connected to tie the match, 1-1, at intermission.

Cy Ridge battled well and counter-attacked about as well as any team in the area for two run-up goals. The Rams led twice in the match before Seven Lakes scored back-to-back goals in the second half to secure the win. Other than that, the Spartan back line proven to be up to nearly any challenge.

“We know we can put the ball in the back of the net. It’s just a matter of minimizing mistakes on the back line for us,” Krueger explained.

Cy Ridge took the lead in the second half on a long goal against the wind. The Spartans looked at each other and simply returned to their mission of driving the ball into the back of the Rams’ goal. The goal that gave Cy Ridge a 2-1 advantage was quality, but Seven Lakes handled it nonchalantly.

Then with 26 minutes remaining in regulation, Seven Lakes freshman Kortay Koc weaved in traffic and launched a goal from 22 yards into the lower-left corner of the Cy Ridge goal. Like Merritt’s goal, Koc’s score was equal parts art and determination. He would not be denied when the Spartans needed a momentum surge. It’s a sign that each battle is truly a test of wills.

“This meant a lot to me. This is so much more different than a regular game. It makes me want to play harder than I ever have before,” Koc said after the match. He also complimented the Spartan back line for providing a solid defensive showing that calmed his freshman nerves.

Tied 2-2 and battling for momentum, Seven Lakes used the favorable win in the second half to keep the ball closer to the Cy Ridge goal, which kept the Rams’ goalkeeper busy. With 15:03 left in the match, sophomore forward Noa Stasic found an opening in the Cy Ridge back line and blasted a goal home to provide the Spartans with a 3-2 advantage.

During Tuesday’s parade of young talent, Seven Lakes proved that its roster and depth may be an advantage in overtime and in a shootout as the postseason continues.

___________

CUTLINES

IMAGE 45

Spartan junior midfielder/forward Hunter Merritt (9) sparked a Seven Lakes celebration on Tuesday with a goal in the area playoffs after Seven Lakes trailed Cy Ridge late in the first half. Merritt’s goal ignited a rally, and in the end, Seven Lakes claimed a 3-2 victory. (Photo by UDPhotos)

IMAGE 90

Freshman midfielder Kortay Koc (6, left) tied the match 2-2 on a low shot in traffic with 26 minutes remaining after Cy Ridge had pulled ahead on a long goal into the wind. Sophomore Aidan Morrison (10) and senior defender T.J. Jennings (25) enjoy the moment. (Photo by UDPhotos)

IMAGE 131

Spartan sophomore forward Noa Stasic (7) realizes he just scored with 15:03 remaining to give Seven Lakes the lead for the first time against Cy Ridge in Tuesday’s area playoff match. (Photo by Terry Carter)