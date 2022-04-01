New Paetow Coach Ready To Run With Pigskin

By Terry Carter

What does a state champion football program do when a new head coach is needed?

They bring more quality coaching from another state champion. That is what Katy ISD athletics does in 2022, based on the results and talent that has created a powerful reputation in many extra-curricular activities, not just football.

On Thursday, Paetow’s 2021 5A state football championship team received a new football coach, Lonnie Teagle, who helped Denton Ryan to a 2020 state championship as offensive coordinator. As the new campus athletic coordinator and head football coach for the Paetow Panthers, Teagle reported for work on Thursday and was warmly received by Panther Nation.

After one day, Teagle already knows expectations are high for the first-year head football coach and the defending state championship team. The coach knows the tools that produce victories, and he speaks with confidence about the future at Paetow.

“I’m an offensive guy. But I want to win, and our best players will play great defense because defense wins championships,” Teagle said. “We’ll still be explosive on offense too, but we are going to be physical. People are going to remember they played against Paetow.

“We are working hard to protect the mentality established here. We will expect to win every game we play, but our focus is on playing hard and developing young men,” the coach explained. “We respect every opponent, but fear none.”

A 2001 graduate of Elkins High School, Teagle played kick return specialist while earning his Bachelor of Science in Recreation from Alcorn State University. Teagle later earned his Masters of Arts in Teaching from Texas Women’s University in Denton.

After working at Denton and Coppell High Schools, Teagle returned to Denton in 2019 as a running back coach for Denton Ryan High School. A year later, he was promoted to offensive coordinator for the 5A Ryan Raiders. Teagle was a key contributor to the Raider’s success as the team reached the state title game in 2019 and returned in 2020 to win the 5A Division-I championship.

In three seasons at Denton Ryan, the Raiders posted a 42-3 record. In 2020 the Ryan Raiders lost 26-21 in the Region II final to College Station — the state finalist that pushed Paetow to overtime in a dramatic, 5A-Division I championship game the Panthers won, 27-24.

That title catapulted the Paetow Panthers into the Lone Star spotlight, when head coach B.J. Gotte accepted a similar post in Pearland, Teagle was one of many talented coaches interviewing for the position in the toughest 6A district in Texas for 2022-23. According to Texas Football,

“Coach Teagle comes highly recommended and brings a championship pedigree to the Paetow High School football and athletic program,” Debbie Decker, Katy ISD Executive Director of Athletics, said.

“With his experience, we are confident that Coach Teagle and his staff will build upon the success of the Paetow HS football program. His commitment to the development of the individual student/athlete stood out during the selection process and is matched only by his commitment to the overall success of the entire athletic program at Paetow High School,” added Decker.