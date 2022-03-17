Cross Creek Ranch Donates Nearly $20,000 to Local Charities

Cross Creek Ranch in Fulshear has donated nearly $20,000 to six Fort Bend charities following the late 2021 Give Back, Build Hope campaign.

Through the campaign, a monetary donation was made for each new home sold in November and December. Each one of the six charities — Abigail’s Place, Brookwood Community, Family Hope, Fort Bend PAWS, Rainbow Room and Texana Center — received $3,300.

“We started our ‘give back’ campaign in 2020 after local charities were overrun with requests sparked by the pandemic,” said Rob Bamford, General Manager of Cross Creek Ranch. “The need continued into 2021, so we saw every reason to continue the campaign. Each of these charities is indispensable, serving distinct populations in Fort Bend County. We are happy to help them continue their important work.”

Between the two years, the community has donated more than $40,000 to local charities.

“This donation really makes a difference,” said Dale Olson, Executive Director of Family Hope. “Many families will receive more food on their table. Just this morning, a family was helped after their lights were turned off. The need is real and supporters like Cross Creek Ranch help families have a better life.”

Family Hope specifically helps those in northern Fort Bend County with food and assistance with medical, rent and utility costs. Throughout the pandemic, Cross Creek Ranch has partnered with Family Hope to provide food for those in need.

Richmond-based Abigail’s Place serves single mothers facing episodic homelessness, providing emergency shelter and helping clients toward self-sufficiency. The charity’s transitional housing includes on-site shelter units, rental assistance, short-term hotel stays and security deposits.

Brookwood Community provides an educational environment that creates meaningful work, builds a sense of belonging and awakens genuine purpose in the lives of adults with disabilities.

Fort Bend PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving) raises funds and awareness for Fort Bend County Animal Services to help them maintain a high save rate as well as provide heartworm treatment and preventative and low-cost spay and neuter events.

The Rainbow Room is a resource room stocked with new school supplies, clothes, toiletries, snacks, diapers and other items that could meet the needs of families in crisis. Caseworkers can access the room 24 hours a day, seven days a week to meet the basic needs of children between the ages of newborn to 18. The Rainbow Room also holds a Back to School drive and a holiday drive to fulfill children’s wish lists.

Texana Center focuses on delivering life-changing services to adults and children affected by autism, intellectual disabilities and mental illness in Fort Bend County and surrounding areas. Texana’s new Fulshear Campus created the latest program, Center for Advancement, to provide young adults with autism an opportunity to explore their strengths, achieve skills and be prepared to live successful lives.

Cross Creek Ranch also accepted donations of needed items for the charities, such as coloring books, puzzles, socks, paper towels, cat toys, board games and more. Dozens of boxes of items also were collected and delivered to the charities.