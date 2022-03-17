Child Advocates of Fort Bend To Hold Light Of Hope Ceremony

Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) is asking the community to wear blue and join them at Wessendorff Park in Richmond from 6-8pm on Friday, April 1st to kick off April Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“We’re teaming with the City of Richmond for a family fun night. Families are invited to join us for t-shirts, activities for the whole family, and a showing of Peter Rabbit 2. Now more than ever, we need to bring awareness to the problem of child abuse and spread the word about how to report it,” stated CAFB CEO Ruthanne Mefford. “Over the past 9 years we’ve seen a 300% increase in children and families needing our services. In fact, we served 4,230 children and families last year alone. It is critical for neighbors, family members and the community to keep children safe and contact authorities if they think a child is in danger and being abused.”