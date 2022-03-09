Mamie George Community Center in Richmond to Host Open House

The community is invited to learn more about help available in Fort Bend County through the Mamie George Community Center (MGCC), the hub for services provided by Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. An open house is scheduled on Thursday, March 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at 1111 Collins Rd., Richmond, Texas, 77469.

Completely open following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Catholic Charities’ center in Richmond offers services to prevent hunger and homelessness, provide nourishing meals and activities for seniors, support women veterans and much more for people in need.

“Come see us,” said Gladys Brumfield-James, MGCC executive director. “We re-opened our doors to the community last summer, after closing for several months to protect our clients during the pandemic. We’ve been up and running fully for months now, to ensure that our seniors – and the community – can experience the comfort of fellowship, while benefiting from the many services we offer.”

The open house will showcase the range of services available, such as Trini’s Market, a large food pantry that allows clients to select the foods they prefer in a grocery store-like setting. In addition, activity areas for seniors include Patty’s Café, serving weekday lunches to low-income individuals, as well as an art room and fitness center.

Catholic Charities in Fort Bend County has one of the larger food pantries in the Houston Food Bank’s network of partner agencies. With the help of a faithful corps of hundreds of volunteers, the Mamie George Community Center has distributed approximately 950,000 pounds of food to nearly 27,000 families since July 2021.

“Volunteering at the Mamie George Community Center provides me with the opportunity to help supply food to hundreds of families each week,” said volunteer Peter Jakubenas, recipient of Catholic Charities’ Charity in Action Award/Fort Bend County in 2021. “At the same time, I meet new friends and get a workout. Much more rewarding than going to the gym.”