Libraries’ Online Podcast Club Focuses On “Texas” In March

The next meeting of the FBCL Online Podcast Club will take place on Thursday, March 24, beginning at 6:00 pm. In recognition of Texas History Month in March, the theme for the month is “Texas.” A link to the Webex meeting will be emailed to all who register.

Similar to a book club, the Podcast Club provides an opportunity for podcast listeners to get together to discuss podcast selections from a themed podcast-listening list and share their opinions on trending topics. Each month features a different theme, along with a short list of podcast episodes.

A direct link to the podcasts can be found on Fort Bend County Libraries’ online calendar of Virtual events on the FBCL website. The playlist of podcasts from which to choose includes:

“ Introduction & Busting Common Myths About Texas ” – How to Be a Texan (33 minutes). Have you ever wondered whether all of the various myths that you hear about Texas and Texans are true? Delve into some of the more common myths, confirm some and debunk others.

"The Archive War – The Struggle Between Austin and Houston" – Texas Tales (28 minutes). The Archive War was the battle that decided ultimately if Houston or Austin would be the state capital. Hear about the two main power players (Sam Houston / Houston and Mirabeau Lamar / Austin) who worked relentlessly to secure the most important Texas documents and where they would ultimately reside.

"Why Can't We Just Forget the Alamo?" – The Experiment (29 minutes). The epic, oft-told origin story of Texas centers on the Lone Star State's most infamous battle — the Battle of the Alamo — where American heroes such as Davy Crockett fought to the death against the Mexican army to secure Texas's independence. The only problem, according to writer and journalist Bryan Burrough, is that this founding legend isn't all true. Burrough and two other Texan writers set out to debunk the myth of the Alamo, only to find themselves in an unexpected battle with Texans still trying to protect their state's revered origin story.

"Lady Bird Johnson" – Shmanners (32 minutes). Learn about presidential First Lady, Lady Bird Johnson.

"The All-Women Texas Supreme Court" – Texas: Slang for Crazy (5 minutes). In 1925, three women sat on the highest court in Texas for a few very good reasons.

"The Texas Pledge of Allegiance" – Texas: Slang for Crazy (4 minutes). Each morning, students in Texas start their day with not just one, but two pledges.

"How Houston Became One of the Nation's Most Diverse Cities," Let's Go Together (39 minutes). Annise Parker, former councilwoman, controller, and mayor of Houston, talks about the city she loves. She shares the story of how she became the first openly LGBTQIA person to be elected mayor of a major U.S. city, and why she thinks Houston became one of the most diverse cities in the nation.

"Could Texas Really Be the Future of America?" – Texas Matters (28 minutes). Getting a complete picture of the future of the Texas economy isn't easy. Steven Pedigo gives his take in a recent essay in the New York Times titled "Texas is the Future of America." He is the founding executive director of the LBJ Urban Lab and a professor of practice at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin.