Community Food Fair At Northwest Assistance Ministries

Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) will host a drive-thru food fair on Saturday, March 12, 2022, and will begin distributing food from the Joanne Watford Nutrition Center (JWNC), located on the right side of NAM’s building at 15555 Kuykendahl Road at 8 a.m.

The food fair is open to the public, with enough food to serve an estimated 1,000 families. Fresh fruit and vegetables, along with non-perishable foods will be distributed on a first come, first served basis as long as supplies last.

This is a drive-thru only event and recipients should remain in their vehicles at all times. Recipients should bring photo identification, and face masks are required when receiving food and interacting with NAM staff and volunteers.

If you would like to help with this event there are several volunteer opportunities available. For more information about volunteering, visit www.namonline.org/volunteer or email volunteer@namonline.org .

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 136,000 people through its many programs and services.