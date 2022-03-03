The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Professional Division will host an informative session for experienced and new business owners, “Owning a Business from Start to Finish: Succession Planning”. This event will include panelists Glenn Smith, owner of Glenn Smith Executive Coaching and Manish Seth, partner at Seth & Alexander. This session, moderated by Darrell W. Groves, CPA, FBCC Business & Professional Division Chair, will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM at the chamber office. This event is sponsored by BearKat Bookkeeping.

Join us and hear from our expert panelists as they teach guests what they need to know about succession planning in order to set up their business to sell. Succession Planning is vital to all business, regardless of size. It is never too early to start thinking and preparing to sell your business. In fact, you should be preparing to sell your business long before you do. Learn about what steps you can take and how you can improve your business and your systems so that your business will be attractive to potential buyers. Will your business survive if you are not there?

Event registration is open for Fort Bend Chamber Members only. Event Sponsor $500, includes company logo on all event marketing materials and chamber social platforms, logo branding on Zoom registration link and confirmation email, invitation for five guests, and recognition during event. For an Individual Member, the event is $25. The Zoom link will be sent for participants joining via that platform the day before the event. Individuals can register for this event by clicking here . Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Rebekah Beltran at 281-566-2158 or rebekah@fortbendcc.org .

The Business & Professional Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Chair, Darrell W. Groves, CPA, DWG CPA PLLC. The Business & Professional Division is committed to helping members achieve their professional goals. We do this by offering business-oriented programs and roundtables and encouraging participation in other Chamber functions.