Fort Bend County Libraries Launch New Online Book Club

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will launch a new online book club – FBCL Reads: An Online Book Club – on Wednesday, March 23, beginning at 10:00 am. The first book to be discussed is Daisy Jones & The Six, a novel written by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

FBCL Reads book-club meetings will be live-streamed through Webex so that readers can participate virtually and interact with others in real time; the book club will meet online on a permanent basis.

“During the pandemic, many FBCL book clubs began meeting virtually so that readers could participate from home and maintain social distancing,” says FBCL Adult Programming Manager Christina Tam. “The online format became very popular for many people, who wanted to interact with other readers but preferred the convenience of meeting virtually.”

The library system’s book clubs that met in-person at the libraries in the past have resumed meeting at the libraries again, but the new FBCL Reads book club will remain online for readers who prefer the virtual format.

“Virtual book-club meetings have other benefits, too,” says Tam. “Online participants save time because they don’t have to travel to the meeting place, they’re able to participate from wherever they happen to be, and they can wear pajamas if they want. They can juggle responsibilities at home and work, but still be able to enjoy a good book with others.”

The book to be discussed for the first meeting – Daisy Jones & The Six — is available in print, audio, and digitally as an e-book and e-audiobook through FBCL’s e-Library OverDrive collection. Additional print copies are available at George Memorial Library in Richmond.

In this riveting New York Times bestselling novel, Taylor Jenkins Reid captures the making of one of the biggest rock-and-roll bands of the ‘70s. Daisy Jones is a teen coming of age in the late 1960s on LA’s Sunset Strip. When Daisy teams up with Billy Dunne and The Six, their chemistry ignites. What happens next will become the stuff of legend.

Join in this inaugural meeting of the FBCL Reads Virtual Book Club and help launch the new club to a great start! The book club will meet monthly on the fourth Wednesday.

The book club is free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Webex teleconference will be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling George Memorial Library at 281-342-4455.