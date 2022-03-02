The Village School to Host Third Annual Innovation Day

The Village School, a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade private day and boarding school located in Houston, will present its third annual “Innovation Day” on Thursday, March 3. The event is an opportunity for The Village School to demonstrate how it challenges its students to expand their minds and think differently on a daily basis.

As part of Innovation Day, Village students will have the opportunity to showcase the creativity and ingenuity they used in the development of several innovative projects, including:

An artificial intelligence (AI)- enabled technology used to improve the lives of Alzheimer’s patients through music therapy

A technology used to map out oil rigs and improve safety

An app, “Connect & Travel,” developed by Village boarding students that connects people with common interests so they can explore and experience new places together

Another app, “EZ Rent,” which matches people up with items they are willing to rent to customers in their communities.

Among the activities at Innovation Day will be a discussion among a female student science group called Steminists! about how they developed and programmed an NAO robot.

“Innovation Day is one of my favorite days of the year because it is a chance to showcase the incredible innovation and creativity of our students,” said Angel Bradford, Director of Innovative Teaching and Learning at The Village School. “It is an excellent opportunity for our community to see student ideas, products, and inventions come to life. Those who attend Innovation Day are also able to see first-hand our exceptional faculty in action as they demonstrate innovative, new teaching and learning techniques that challenge our students to stretch their minds and think differently.”

Also, during the event, the art program at Village will illustrate how it is infusing innovation into art lessons by bringing a giant steamroller to help elementary and pre-K students work on large-scale plywood carvings. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about The Village School’s new Pre-Medical Sciences Diploma program which begins in Fall 2022.