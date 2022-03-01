Tigers Return Talent, Pitching, Depth To Diamond

By Terry Carter

A brief conversation with Katy baseball coach Tom McPherson on Friday spelled out the fact the Katy Tigers are not where McPherson wants them yet. But it’s early, and most pitchers are not in top form.

McPherson has more than 800 career wins. He knows how to win and how to build a winning program. With five players currently committed to play college baseball including SS/P Parker Kidwell (Odessa College), OF Ryan George (HBU), IF Graham Laxton (HBU), P Brayden Powers (Murray State) and OF Dominic Melchor (Murray State), Katy’s 2022 team will be built around quality pitching and depth.

A comfortable 15-6 win over Dulles on Friday during the Katy ISD Baseball Tournament include three innings of four runs or more and no errors for Katy (4-2). A recent game also produced a 3-run, inside-the-park homer by sophomore Sutton Hall.

Katy has also recently lost to Alvin, 7-2, buried Reagan, 9-0, and defeated Dulles. Tournament games on Saturday were washed out by rain. On Thursday Katy edged West Brook, 6-5, and dropped a 4-1 contest to Foster.

The early estimates favor the Tigers to test a host of pitching prospects among the newcomers and returning veterans. P J.R. Ceyanes, who recently was time at 4.5 in 40-yard dash during football drills, OF Judson Ceyanes, DH Jhonnatan Ferrebus, P Garrett Thompson, C Carter Doolittle, P Cole Kaase, P/OF Aaron Brashear, OF Jon Artis and OF Jeremy Mazariegios, Caleb Koger, Brady Englett, Lucas Moore and a host of Tigers will fill diamond this spring.

In 2021 Katy swept through District 19-6A league play with a spotless 12-0 record. The Tigers then proceeded to go three rounds into the Region III-6A playoffs before bowing to Jersey Village in regional quarterfinal action. Both games were competitive with Jersey Village winning 4-3 and 3-2 in a best-of-3 series. The 2021 Tigers finished the year 29-5, scoring 256 runs and allowing only 81.

In district play, Katy bested Tompkins, 4-3 and 4-2. But the Falcons, (32-9-1, 9-3) earned second place in district action. Tompkins then defeated Elkins in two games, Stratford in three, Cy-Fair in three before falling to Strake Jesuit in the Region III-6A semifinals. Cinco Ranch (18-13-2, 8-4) finished third in district, and Seven Lakes (14-15-2, 5-6) eagled the final playoff spot last spring.