The Village School Recognizes Teachers with Doctorates at Special Ceremony

The Village School, a private school teaching pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students and located in the Energy Corridor, recently unveiled the Distinguished Doctorates wall at a special ceremony at the school.

The Village School offers an American education to its international community, which consists of students and families from over 80 countries. The Distinguished Doctorates ceremony recognized nine teachers who have their doctorates from schools around the world including Princeton University, Universidad Nacional Autónoma De México, University of London, Rice University, University of Houston, University of Glasgow among others. These distinguished doctorates teach in all grade levels at The Village School from early childhood to high school in chemistry, robotics, English language arts, orchestra, science and biology.

“I was honored to unveil this wall at our school and congratulate these accomplished individuals,” said Bill Delbrugge, Head of School at Village. “The Distinguished Doctorates wall showcases The Village School’s world-class, international teachers and our commitment to providing our students with exceptional learning experiences in a global, diverse environment.”

The teachers recognized in the ceremony include:

Meg Hennessy – Ph.D. in chemistry, Princeton University

Ana Touk – DDS, Universidad Nacional Autónoma De México

Suneet Dinglay-Takkar – Ph.D. in DNA repair, Imperial Cancer Research Fund – University of London

Chad Huffman – Ph.D. in chemistry, Rice University

Tim Martindell – Ed.D. in curriculum and instruction, University of Houston

Simon Fink – Ph.D. in music composition, University of Chicago

Jeff Villinski – Ph.D., Indiana University, Bloomington

Michael Walker – Ph.D. in ecology and evolutionary biology, University of Kansas

Nicole Pfister – BDS, University of Glasgow