2022 RODEOHOUSTON® will be Broadcast Across Three Networks, Including First-ever Spanish Programming

Bally Sports Southwest, The Cowboy Channel and TeleXitos Houston will deliver live coverage Feb. 28 – March 19

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ announced that RODEOHOUSTON will now be televised for 20 consecutive nights across three broadcast networks, Bally Sports Southwest, The Cowboy Channel and TeleXitos Houston, a sister station to Telemundo Houston. “We’re thrilled to team up with Bally Sports Southwest, The Cowboy Channel and TeleXitos Houston to reach even more Rodeo fans, including our Spanish-speaking fans, both near and far,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “And while we love hosting our dedicated RODEOHOUSTON fans in person, this allows fans nationwide to access all 20 days of live RODEOHOUSTON action from anywhere they choose – whether it’s on television, radio or even online.”

The three networks will cover the 20-day event which includes the RODEOHOUSTON Super Series and the RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout®, presented by Crown Royal. The Cowboy Channel’s RURAL RADIO, Channel 147 on Sirius XM, will also include live coverage of RODEOHOUSTON. The 20-day event will also be livestreamed via Telemundo Houston, as well as online at rodeohouston.com .

The RODEOHOUSTON Super Series is a tournament-style competition that crowns an event champion in bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, women’s barrel racing, and new for 2022, women’s breakaway roping.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $550 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 20. The 2022 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 24 – 26. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.