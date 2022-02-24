Italian Maid Café Showcases Local Musicians March 11, 25

Italian Maid Café’s popular Music on the Patio concert series returns this spring, showcasing local musicians from 6 to 8 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of each month, beginning in March.

The event takes place on the restaurant’s expansive patio overlooking one of the Fulshear community’s lakes.

“There’s no better accompaniment to our scratch-made food than beautiful music,” said Lanie Alvarez, owner of Italian Maid Café. “Each musician brings something different to our tables. It’s a fun, family-friendly night out for everyone.”

Diners will be serenaded by mother-daughter duo Tay & Mel: Generations on March 11. The team is known for covering everything from Frank Sinatra to Amy Winehouse. Blues musician Randy Burns will take the stage on March 25.

The series continues with Mia Suzanne Walker on April 8 and Josue Thesis on April 22. Tay & Mel: Generations will reprise their performance on May 13. Randy Burns concludes the series with an encore performance on May 27.

Italian Maid Café boasts an extensive menu of Italian-inspired dishes such as Chicken Parmesan and Salmon Aglio e Olio as well as wine, craft beer and house sangria.

Italian Maid Café is open in Cross Creek Ranch, 6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. To reserve a table, visit www.IMCafe.us or call 281-341-1587.