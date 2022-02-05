Rick Rice Park Plans Extensive Expansion

Rick Rice Park recently purchased 4.2 acres of land from CrossPoint Community Church, and also unveiled a conceptual master plan for the existing park and the newly acquired space. “We are pleased to announce our new plans for the park,” said Barry J. Kaplan, president of Interstate MUD’s board of directors. “Our goal is to create a distinctive park for people to enjoy, and we look forward to offering new amenities as we expand the park.”

LJA Engineering’s Land Development Division designed a space that will create a multi-use area reminiscent of European parks and Central Park in New York City. It will be an open meadow surrounded by grassy knolls where families can picnic, couples can relax, and kids can fly kites. In addition, the space can be used for sporting events or other gatherings.

The new land, which will be known as The Commons at Rick Rice Park, is behind the church and next to the main entrance into the park. With the additional land, the park now includes almost 13 acres. Upgrades to the existing park will include terraced concrete steps by the current lake, upgraded walking trails, and a new deck that will overlook a second pond with a fountain.

LJA is currently working on a drainage study before construction can begin. Initial construction on the park is scheduled for the latter part of 2022, and will begin with new heads-in parking on the east side of the park. It will take several years to implement the plan in full.

“This is a heavenly nature park,” said local guide Ayyappan in a Google review. “It’s a sophisticated trail and I really like the thoughtful design, the name boards that identify species and the lake with a fountain that invites wildlife.” Joshua Obas also posted a favorable Google review. “It’s beautiful, serene and peaceful. I had a wonderful lunch there and can’t wait to go back. Also great for Pokemon Go, as there are several stops and gyms.”

Board member and incoming 2022 President Rick Ellis said that more than 5,000 people visit the park every month. “We have a variety of classes, including donation-based yoga and Zumba classes that raise money for non-profit groups in the city, like Citizens for Animal Protection and Hope Impacts.”

We invite everyone to visit the existing park and to stay tuned as we work to create a destination park in our world class city.