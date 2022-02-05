Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2022 is Planet Earth & You.
Phoebe Barnard, CEO, Stable Planet Alliance, & Professor, University of Washington
Eight Crucial Years for Our Civilization
Sunday, March 27, 6 p.m. central, online
Most people don’t realize quite how pivotal the next eight years are for the future of our climate, our planet, and our civilization. Join Phoebe Barnard, lead author of the global climate action blueprint, “World Scientists’ Warnings Into Action: Local to Global,” with 15 top global scientists, economists and governance specialists, as she outlines the actions that humanity needs to take to avert our complex planetary crises by 2026, 2030 and 2050 at six scales, from the household and community levels to cities, states, nations and the UN. What are the most important things which we can, and must, all do as individuals, as communities, in cities? These include concrete actions for energy conservation and decarbonization; for reduction of atmospheric pollutants; for nature conservation and restoration; for food systems reform, dietary change and soil conservation; for smaller families and stabilizing and slowly reducing population; and for reform of our consumerist economy. A summary of the paper is given in an article in The Conversation, and the paper is open for cosignature by anyone with a degree in any kind of science at Scientists’ Warning Europe. Time for interactive discussion with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eight-crucial-years-for-our-civilization-tickets-261427736397. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.