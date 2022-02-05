Katy Home & Garden Show and Spring Gift Market: Create Comfort In Your Home

Celebrating 16 years—Two great community events in one

Finding comfort in the home has reached an all-time high. Our home is not only an extension now of work and home but a reflection of what’s most valuable to us—what we are and love. There has never been a better time to refresh. Multifunctional spaces, outdoor living, and bringing nature inside are all trends for 2022. Want to find all the brightest ideas and experts under one roof? Save the date and make plans to attend the Katy Home & Garden Show back for its 16th year March 26-27, featuring the beloved Spring Gift Market. All under one roof in a NEW convenient location at the KISD Ag Center, off Hwy. 99, on Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road, between Morton Ranch and FM 529. With twice as many exhibits, garden and outdoor living galore, food sampling, food trucks and tons of FREE parking.

Find ways to renovate and create a new level of comfort at home with inspiration from home design, renovation, and trend-setting experts where you can comparison shop on everything from windows to doors, floors, outdoor living areas, landscape, pools, kitchens, baths, and more. And shop ‘til you drop for gifts & home décor galore.

If ever there was a time to cultivate green, it is 2022. Explore an expansive 10,000+ square feet dedicated to garden and outdoor living ideas. Plus, find loads of pet-friendly products for the fur baby and how-to tips in Pet Central and learn how to create the perfect charcuterie board with The Cheese Chica, featured on The Fresh Ideas Stage sponsored by Culligan Water.