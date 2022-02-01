How artists see the world and why their work is often misunderstood

Like musicians and actors who are at the start of their careers, art students are entering a creative industry. They are encouraged to follow their passion and showcase their originality, but this can lead to their work being misunderstood by the public and the media. So why do many of us struggle to ‘get’ great works of art, and how can we develop a better understanding of what is being communicated to us?

Representational art is less challenging

When an artist paints a representational picture of a dog, it will look like a dog. Expressionist, modernist or abstract works are different because they capture the spirit of a subject or idea, rather than recording its appearance. This can make these types of work more difficult to understand. Jordan Wolfson is an LA-based artist who has exhibited across the world. His sculptures are often provocative and enigmatic, but they are created in an effort to explore crucial themes such as prejudice in popular culture. Art works may seem random or obscure at first glance, but artists often imbue them with many layers of meaning. These can be unraveled, but not every viewer has the desire to do so.

Art is subjective

Even the most technically skilled artists don’t produce work that appeals to everyone. Personal taste affects how individuals will respond to a work of art – and the same is true of everything from cars to fashions or foods. Therefore, although some artists and works are considered to be masterpieces, there will always be some people who don’t like or understand what they are looking at. That’s because there are no concrete facts when it comes to having an appreciation of art, only opinions. With experience, a deeper understanding of art history or even age, a person’s opinion of a painting may change, though the work remains identical.

Understanding the artist’s mindset

In the world of art, works of genius are not forged through the power of creative thinking alone. Even artists need to apply a combination of hard work and commitment, then hope for an element of luck to take their efforts to the next level. So, what are the thought processes which drive creatives, and why do these lead to them making exceptional pieces of art?

Artists view the world in a different way

Where most of us are keen to blend in and avoid standing out in a crowd, creative people have no fear of being noticed or feeling exposed. We know this is true of many artists because they are willing to share details about themselves that most of us would prefer to conceal. An example is My Bed (1998) by Tracy Emin. This work was honest but proved controversial. The decision to disclose very personal experiences means artists stand out. They reveal the complexities of life, often in a raw and unfiltered way. In doing so, they can stir feelings of discomfort and disgust, even if that was never their intention.

Creatives often spend time alone

Being alone can help us to organize our thoughts and refocus on ourselves. This state of mind can nurture a flow of creativity in anyone, and it’s the reason artists often choose to be alone. For artists, solitude is a time for planning out what they want to do, making initial drawings or notes and then beginning the final piece. Some of us may prefer to be with friends or family when we need to recharge or cheer ourselves up. For artistic types, the opportunity to explore new concepts and inspirations provides a similar feeling of joy. From the outside, they can appear obsessed with their work in an unhealthy way, but that is not always the case. Instead, artists can be viewed as having an admirable work ethic and gaining contentment from being deeply involved in a project.

Artists keep an open mind

Artists allow themselves ample time to dream and don’t feel compelled to be productive. As a result, they may have a different and unconventional view of the world. When they present this visually, it can be confusing for an audience. Picasso is a great example of an artist who often chose to paint in an abstract style, distorting the faces and bodies of his subjects. Although this can challenge the viewer, Picasso explained his motivation in clear terms. He said: “I paint objects as I think them, not as I see them.”

The world of art can feel exclusive, but getting in touch with your creative side and learning more about art history can be extremely rewarding. If you’re not sure where to begin, there are plenty of educational resources online, but you can also take an evening class or buy a few art books for inspiration.