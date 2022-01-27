Soccer’s Surprising US Growth

Large sports events play a huge role in the day to day for many in the US as some of the biggest events that take place are amongst the biggest in the world – just looking at the likes of the Superbowl which is able to attract one hundred million viewers every year. Along with the success of major sporting events, legislation is changing for the online sportsbook and gambling space too in as new casinos online emerge like those at casinononaams.casino amongst many others – one of the surprising sports growing however has been in soccer, with a fantastic chance to continue growing.

It’s not uncommon to see fans increasingly wearing the jerseys of their favorite premiere league teams from the UK rather than local US teams showing just how influential international games are, so much so that soccer has grown to become more popular than other local games like hockey too, and a recent deal struck with NBC to bring Premier League games to the US reflects this growing support for the game. This may only become more prominent too as other US players make their way to the UK to play in the Premier League and drumming up more support.

2026 will welcome the FIFA World Cup to the USA too, with stadiums around the country being identified as the home for the big tournament and another exciting opportunity – if the current growth is continued to be seen for soccer within the US then it may even be expected to see viewership here outpace that which is seen in American Football, as there are a number of years to prepare and build hype, it’s a somewhat unique opportunity to see in real time just how much change is occurring. With stats also emerging that between 2019 and 2021 there had been an increase from 12 to 15% in those willing to tune in to international events like the Premier League, and an increase from 6 to 9% for those also willing to pay for the ability to watch in the same period of time, the change seen between 2021 and 2026 offers a continuation on this unique opportunity too.

All this investment may harm regional options though, there’s suggestions that the MLS may suffer from the growing interest in international tournaments, and this may also encourage the best players to travel abroad too with the biggest competitions still taking place in Europe, but does at least offer more entertainment for the growing fan base to watch both at home, and abroad.