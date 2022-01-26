New Report: Texas Youth Vaping, Flavored Tobacco Products Threaten Progress to Reduce Tobacco Use

New report reveals Texas tobacco control successes over past 20 years, and outlines path to end tobacco use and save lives

The American Lung Association’s 20th annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released today, finds that Texas earned failing grades on passing policies to reduce and prevent tobacco use, including e-cigarettes.

The “State of Tobacco Control” report evaluates state and federal policymakers on actions taken to eliminate tobacco use, the nation’s leading cause of preventable death. The report also recommends proven-effective tobacco control laws and policies to save lives.

Here in Texas, in the last 20 years, lawmakers have made significant strides to reduce tobacco use, like raising the age of sale to 21 and recently requiring e-cigarette retailers to be licensed by the state however, there is more work to be done. In Texas, the adult smoking rate is still 13.2%, and the high school tobacco use rate is 19.1%.

“While we have seen considerable progress, tobacco use remains our leading cause of preventable death and disease, taking an estimated 28,030 lives each year in Texas,” said Charlie Gagen, Director of Advocacy at the Lung Association. “And our progress on tobacco control policy has not been equal. We continue to see the unequal burden of tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke in communities experiencing health disparities.”

“State of Tobacco Control” 2022 grades states and the District of Columbia in five areas that have been proven to prevent and reduce tobacco use and save lives. Texas received the following grades:

Texas’s Grades

Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – GradeF Strength of Smokefree Air Laws – Grade F Level of State Tobacco Taxes – GradeF Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – Grade F Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products – Grade F

This year’s report noted the need for Texas policymakers to focus on increasing funding for tobacco prevention and quit smoking programs, and increasing tobacco taxes.

An investment in prevention is especially important given the ongoing youth vaping epidemic.

“Despite receiving $1.87 billion from tobacco settlement payments and tobacco taxes, Texas only funds tobacco control efforts at 2.7% of the level recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Lung Association believes the funds should be used to support the health of our communities, and to prevent tobacco use and help people quit, and not switch to e-cigarettes. These programs are also critical for helping to end tobacco-related health disparities,” said Gagen

One of the most effective ways to reduce tobacco use, not only among low-income individuals but also for youth, is to significantly increase the tax on all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. Multiple studies have shown that every 10% increase in the price of cigarettes reduces consumption by about 4% among adults and about 7% among youth. Texas has not increased its tobacco tax since 2006, and has no excise tax on e-cigarettes, the most popular tobacco product among Texas kids.

“To protect kids from a lifetime of nicotine addiction, the Lung Association in Texas encourages lawmakers to increase cigarette taxes and equalize the tax on other tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and cigars with its cigarette tax,” said Gagen.

Federal Grades Overview

Nationally, the report reveals significant progress in the work to end tobacco use, but products like e-cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, create concern for losing another generation to nicotine addiction.

“State of Tobacco Control” 2022 also grades the federal government in five areas:

Federal Government Regulation of Tobacco Products (2022 grade – D)

Federal Coverage of Quit Smoking Treatments (2022 grade – D)

Level of Federal Tobacco Taxes (2022 grade – F)

Federal Mass Media Campaigns to Prevent and Reduce Tobacco Use (2022 grade – A)

Federal Minimum Age of Sale for Tobacco Products to 21 (2022 grade – I*)

* The Incomplete grade is for the FDA being more than 18 months overdue in publishing the final Tobacco 21 regulations as required by statute.

“In 2022, Texas needs to redouble their efforts to pass the proven policies called for in ‘State of Tobacco Control’ to help end tobacco use. We cannot afford to wait 20 more years and allow another generation to suffer from tobacco-caused addiction, disease and death,” said Gagen.