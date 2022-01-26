An Afternoon With Itzhak Perlman, Fabien Gabel Conducts Stravinsky And The Boulangers, And Ryan Bancroft Makes His Houston Symphony Debut

Guest soloists include pianist Alexandra Dariescu, and stellar trio of singers Sasha Cooke, Matthew White, and Joshua Hopkins

Next month at the Houston Symphony promises bright young star-on-the-ascent Ryan Bancroft leading Elgar’s Enigma Variations, marks the return of acclaimed Quebec Symphony Orchestra Music Director Fabien Gabel leading an all-French program on Valentine’s Day Weekend, and offers an intimate afternoon spent with living legend Itzhak Perlman that includes a multi-media glimpse into his storied life and career.

French conductor Fabien Gabel kicks off the month with a Valentine’s Day Weekend program of French works comprising Stravinsky’s musical memorial to his teacher Rimsky-Korsakov, Chant funêbre, that disappeared after its first performance in 1909, and was only recently rediscovered in 2015; the U.S. premiere of Fantaisie variée for piano and orchestra by the 20th-century’s greatest compositional “king maker,” Nadia Boulanger (her composition students include Aaron Copland, Astor Piazzolla, Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Virgil Thomson, and Philip Glass among many more); scenes from Nadia’s sister Lili Boulanger’s cantata Faust et Hélène (based on an episode from Goethe’s classical novel Faust), the work that made her the first woman to win the coveted Prix de Rome; and Franck’s Variations symphoniques, generally considered a work without flaw, transcending the traditional concerto relationship to elevate the solo piano and orchestra as equals on the same playing field. Joining Gabel for this concert are groundbreaking Romanian pianist Alexandra Dariescu, creator of the multi-media recital The Nutcracker and I, here performing in Nadia Boulanger’s Fantaisie variée and Franck’s Variations symphoniques; as well as a distinguished trio of vocalists for Lili Boulanger’s Faust et Hélène: mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, tenor Matthew White, and baritone Joshua Hopkins. There are just two performances of Valentine’s Weekend: Romantic French Works in Jones Hall Friday, February 11 and Saturday, February 12 at 8 p.m. Saturday night’s performance is live streamed. This program is part of the Shell Favorite Masters series.

February 13, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in Jones Hall brings a very special event, part of the Houston Symphony’s three-year artistic partnership with legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman. An Afternoon With Itzhak Perlman is a date to spend time in the company of the violin superstar, a multi-media event featuring live performances by Perlman with his longtime friend and collaborator, pianist Rohan De Silva, interspersed amongst Perlman’s fascinating stories from his life and career, photos from his own personal archives, and highlighted special moments from the Grammy-nominated Itzhak television documentary.

Young American conductor Ryan Bancroft’s rapidly ascendant career sees the California native and Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Principal Conductor Designate making his Houston Symphony debut leading a program that includes Copland’s Suite from the ballet Appalachian Spring, which includes the iconic symphonic setting of the Shaker hymn “Simple Gifts,” as well as Elgar’s fascinating musical portraits of his friends and family, his Enigma Variations. Elgar’s Enigma Variations has three dates in Jones Hall: Friday, February 26 at 8 p.m., Saturday, February 27 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, February 28 at 2:30 p.m. Saturday night’s performance is livestreamed. This program is part of the Frost Bank Gold Classic series.

The classical series is endowed by the Wortham Foundation, Inc., in memory of Gus S. and Lyndall F. Wortham. Livestreaming of Houston Symphony concerts is made possible by Barbara J. Burger and supported by The Albert & Ethel Herzstein Charitable Foundation.

VALENTINE’S WEEKEND: ROMANTIC FRENCH WORKS

Friday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m.*

Fabien Gabel, conductor

Alexandra Dariescu, piano

Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano

Matthew White: tenor

Joshua Hopkins, baritone

Stravinsky: Chant funébre

Nadia Boulanger: Fantaisie variée for piano and orchestra

Franck: Variations symphoniques

Lili Boulanger: Scenes from Faust et Hélène

AN AFTERNOON WITH ITZHAK PERLMAN

Sunday, February 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Itzhak Perlman, violin

Rohan De Silva, piano

ELGAR’S ENIGMA VARIATIONS

Friday, February 25 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 26 at 8 p.m.*

Sunday, February 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Ryan Bancroft, conductor

A.R. Thomas: Dance Foldings

Copland: Suite from Appalachian Spring

Elgar: Enigma Variations

*Livestreamed at 8 p.m. CT