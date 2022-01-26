Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston elects William (Will) Leven as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) announces that William (Will) Leven is the new Chairman of the Board of Directors for the nonprofit and will serve a two-year term in this role, running through December 2023. Leven had been serving as interim Board Chair following the death of former Board Chair Julius Young, Jr. in September 2021.

“Will Leven, who has been an invaluable member of our board and executive committee since 2001, will be a strong and steady leader as we emerge from the pandemic,” says Kevin Hattery, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. “His business acumen, his dedication to our mission and his compassion for our youth make him ideally suited to assume the chairmanship of our organization.”

As Chairman, Leven will lead the Board and the Executive Committee in carrying out their governance functions, ensure overall sound management of the organization and partner with the President and CEO to ensure the Board’s directives, policies and resolutions are carried out. Additionally, he will serve as an ambassador of the organization and advocate its mission to internal and external stakeholders.

“It is an honor to serve as Board Chair of this fine organization,” says Leven. “I look forward to continuing the Board’s work with the management team and staff of the Clubs to allow them to serve more of our youth who need us the most. We will remain focused on bringing more of our youth into our clubs more frequently, as this drives better outcomes for those we serve.”

Professionally, Leven is a Private Wealth Manager with Merrill Lynch, who serves the firm as Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager. He has been a Private Wealth Advisor since 1992 and has the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst®. His extensive experience enables him to focus on developing strategies exclusively for high-net-worth individuals and families.

Leven received a B.S. in Political Science from Rice University, and an M.B.A. from Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern. He enjoys playing basketball, hiking and reading about history in his spare time.

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, please visit www.bgcgh.org.