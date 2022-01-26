The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Fort Bend Future Initiative invites you to join us for the Blockchain & Crypto Happy Hour on Thursday, February 10th from 5:30 – 8:00 PM at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce. This event is generously sponsored by Houston Community College and MDxBlocks. Learn about the cryptocurrency revolution from the experts and enjoy great appetizers and margaritas from La Cocina, local beer from Texas Leaguer Brewing and wine!

From 5:30 – 6:15 PM, MDX Blocks will be providing an educational session on: What is Blockchain/ DLT and NFTs? NFTs for consumers, MDx NFT Marketplace Initiates for Energy, Real Estate an Educational Supply Chains.

At 6:15 PM, there will be welcoming remarks and a Keynote Presentation from Lee Bratcher, President and Founder of the Texas Blockchain Council.

There will be networking, and complimentary food and libations throughout the event.

The Texas Blockchain Council is an industry association with more than 65 member companies that seeks to make Texas the jurisdiction of choice for blockchain innovation. Lee Bratcher is the President and Founder of the Texas Blockchain Council. Lee was a political science professor at Dalla Baptist University teaching international relations and blockchain courses. He is also a Captain in the US Army reserves working as Tech Scout for the 75th Innovation Command that supports Army Futures Command. Lee received his blockchain instructional training from IBM Watson Research Center in New York.

The event is open to the public and complimentary to attend. Register today at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Ryan Husid at 281-566-2163 or Ryan@fortbendcc.org .

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is the only 5-star accredited and largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.