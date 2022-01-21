Sen. Cruz Releases Statement on Schumer’s Filibuster Failure

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement after Schumer’s failed vote to overturn the filibuster in an attempt to federalize the electoral process:

“Tonight, in a bizarre act of political self-immolation, Senate Democrats, led by President Biden and cheered on by the corrupt corporate media, showed the American people that a bipartisan majority opposes breaking the Senate to destroy our election system. Americans don’t support abolishing voter ID laws, legalizing ballot harvesting, and giving leftist federal bureaucrats unchecked power over state and local elections. I hope Democrats take no for an answer and give up on this authoritarian power grab. But if they’re too beholden to their radical liberal base to stop, I’ll continue to fight them every step of the way.”