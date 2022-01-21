Sen. Cruz and Colleagues Introduce Resolution to Stop D.C. Student Vaccine Mandate

“COVID policies should be based on science and common sense, not the hysterical demands of radical liberal activists and union bosses who have no interest in what’s best for our children.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today announced introduction of a joint resolution to stop the Washington, D.C. vaccine mandate for K-12 students from taking effect. In late December, the D.C. City Council voted to mandate D.C. students get vaccinated against Covid-19. Under the Constitution, Congress has the responsibility to govern the nation’s capital. While the District of Columbia was given autonomy to enact city laws when Congress passed the District of Columbia Home Rule Act in 1973, Congress also retained the right to oversee city governance, including by passing resolutions of disapproval. Senators Lee, Blackburn, and Marshall co-sponsored the resolution.

Upon introducing the bill, Senator Cruz stated:

“No petty tyrant, whether in a federal agency, state governor’s mansion, or city council should be able to force COVID vaccines on children – much less threaten to take away their right to an education for not complying. COVID policies should be based on science and common sense, not the hysterical demands of radical liberal activists and union bosses who have no interest in what’s best for our children.”

Co-sponsoring the bill, Senator Blackburn added:

“Muriel Bowser and the rest of the Democrat party have proven they are willing to do anything to keep kids out of the classroom,” said Senator Blackburn. “The vaccine mandates have never been about science – they’re about big government controlling your life. It’s time for Washington to follow the example of the Volunteer State and do what’s best for our children and grandchildren.”

BACKGROUND

The Home Rule Act of 1973 gives Congress authority over Washington D.C. laws. All D.C. enacted laws have a mandatory Congressional Review period – which can be blocked through disapproval resolutions.