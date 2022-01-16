Popular Gaming Entertainment for Texans to Enjoy

It’s no secret that the gaming industry is taking over. Whether they use their mobile phones, PC computers, consoles, or tablet devices, more and more players are joining the scene each day, eager to play with friends and even random gamers. Additionally, because studios and developers have the most advanced technologies at their fingertips, today’s games feature high-definition graphics, intricate storylines, and a multitude of fascinating themes and genres.

And believe it or not, if you’re a Texas native, there are a few specific gaming titles that you’re sure to love. After all, everything—even games—are bigger and better in the Lone Star State!

Cowboys-Themed Games

Texans are some of the biggest NFL supporters around, and so it makes sense that the state’s representative franchise, the Dallas Cowboys, has a huge and loyal fan base across the globe. With the 2021-2022 football season well underway, the Cowboys are currently number one in the NFC East with a whopping 10 wins and only 4 losses.

Although they have not won a Super Bowl since 1996, this year they may have a chance. To get hyped for the big day, football aficionados in Texas should check out Madden video games that feature former and current Cowboys team members such as Madden 21. Check out these useful tips that will help you leverage each players’ skills to your winning advantage. Only time will tell if America’s Team will be able to secure a win on the grand stage of SoFi Stadium on February 13th.

If you live in the Lone Star state and enjoy gaming, these are the games for you

Online Casino Games

The iGaming industry that focuses on sports betting and online casinos is also making huge progress across the United States. This because more and more states look to regulate the activity in their districts. This takes time and planning as lawmakers must present bills and wait, sometimes long-term, for them to be approved. Fortunately, games at sweepstakes-based Online Casino platform Chumba Casino are available for US-residents to enjoy. Chumba Casino boasts an array of thrilling offerings from table games like Blackjack and Roulette, to slots with themed characters, crisp visuals and jackpots, with the added benefit of being able to redeem winnings as real prizes.

If you or someone you know lives in Texas and wants to try a different type of gaming entertainment besides standard console play, this is the perfect place to get started.

Certain regions of Texas have become hotspots for Esports culture to thrive

E-sports Titles

If you know anything about the gaming scene at all, you know that Esports is becoming bigger and bigger with each passing year. This unconventional competitive sport continues to amass huge crowds of wild fans and feature tournament prize pools that rival even the largest payouts in professional sports.

Believe it or not, the Lone Star state has made its own mark in the Esports craze, especially in North Texas. This area has seen massive growth in terms of Esports adoption and fanbases, with several Dallas-based institutions investing in the industry as of late. For example, the University of Texas at Dallas has implemented a varsity esports programs that feature Overwatch and League of Legends teams which compete year-round. University of North Texas, Dallas College, and UT Arlington also have similar programs available for students to choose from.

To top it all off, Arlington is home to the biggest Esports stadium in North America, and tournaments are hosted here regularly. For all these reasons and more, Texas gamers that have not yet tried playing Esports titles should add these games to their playing rotation.