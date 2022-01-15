Finals Of The I-10 Shootout Soccer Tournament

By Terry Carter

The largest girls’ high school soccer tournament in Texas concludes today with four local teams competing for bracket championships against talented and ranked opponents.

Today’s final round of girls’ soccer at the I-10 Shootout will include the following matchups at either Rhodes or Legacy Stadium:

9 a.m. — Paetow vs. Barbers Hill, Rhodes

10 a.m. — Cy-Fair vs. St. Agnes, Legacy

11 a.m. — Kempner vs. Grand Oaks, Rhodes

Noon — Katy vs. Dripping Springs, Legacy

1 p.m. — Kingwood vs. Bridgeland, Rhodes

2 p.m. — Cy Woods vs. Ridge Point, Legacy

3 p.m. — Taylor vs. Dawson, Rhodes

4 p.m. — Seven Lakes vs. Lake Travis, Legacy

On Friday, Tompkins dropped a hard-fought 4-2 decision to a physical Cy Woods team in the Falcon Bracket semifinal. Tompkins plays today at 10 a.m. against Jordan for third place.

Mayde Creek fell in semifinal action to Kempner, 3-0. The Lady Rams play Travis at 10 a.m. today.

Cinco Ranch lost to Clements, 2-1, in first-round action on Thursday and plays at noon today at Cinco Ranch against George Ranch.

Morton Ranch, which lost to Kingwood in semifinal action on Friday, plays today at 10 a.m. against Lamar.

Day 1 results for Katy ISD teams in the annual I-10 Shootout Girls’ Soccer Tournament:

Clements 2, Cinco Ranch 1

Jordan 2, Brazoswood 0

Tompkins 0, Clear Springs 0, (4-3)

Seven Lakes 2, Bellaire 0

Taylor 2, Alvin 0

Morton Ranch 2, Fulshear 2 (3-1)

Katy 2, Houston Heights 1

Mayde Creek 7, FB Bush 0

Paetow 2, Jersey Village 2 (3-2)