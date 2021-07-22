Why E-Sports Are Here To Stay

A major overhaul of sports occurred when video games entered the arena. Whether they are a legit sport or a mere hobby remains a heated debate, and the issues aren’t likely to settle anytime soon. Another example in a similar situation would be chess, as it has existed for over a thousand years and yet we still can’t settle if it’s in the same category as other physical games or not. Sports or not, Esports is definitely a thing, and they are here to stay and entertain us for years to come.

An Increasing Amount Of Fans

Unlike traditional sports such as soccer or baseball, Esports are actually growing in popularity. Each year, the number of people watching major tournaments in games such as CS: GO and Fortnite increases drastically, sometimes twofold or trifold within a few years. Such growth has long ago left the physical world, where the amount of fans is either barely stabilizing year to year, or dropping off in the less popular varieties.

Japan is one of the most sports-oriented countries in the world, where events such as baseball or horse racing are attended by an enormous percentage of the population. And yet still it decreases, while the amount of gamers watching tournaments on Twitch is growing exponentially without a break. If you’d like to know which games are most popular in Japan visit japanesport.com.

A New Level Of Buy-In

When gamers gather together on a streaming platform, to support their favorite teams, it’s a wildly different experience from what we have in regular sports. People are chatting all over the place, they are invested on a deeper level, and the amount of joy they experience is parallel to that when they are playing themselves. Because oftentimes, they can indeed meet these same professional players on their playing fields and walk in their shoes during casual matches that are played together.

The subculture that has formed around Twitch is an astounding phenomenon. Reaching millions in the numbers of people that are watching at the same time, major tournaments can now be compared to that of the European Soccer League or the Olympics.

Another aspect is the accessibility: anyone can join in on the fun, watch from anywhere for free, and engage in the way they find the most meaningful. Some fans love to travel to the gaming conventions where the events occur, others prefer to solely support their teams online. But for gamers, it doesn’t matter. Everyone is equal, no matter if you watching from the couch at home or the front rows at a big stadium.

We’ve Seen It All

With conventional games, there’s not much surprise to expect. Yes, the players change through the decades, and new legendary plays are made, but it’s still the same sport. With gaming, we can see the same athlete go through two or even three different games. If a player is a good shot, he will probably be a good shot in the next big-popular game.

Video games provide novelty that the real world will never be able to replicate: the tension that is beyond a mere two teams on the field, and the excitement that is constantly fuelled by the ever-expanding community that is surrounding Esports.

The Money Involved

As little as ten years ago, there were very few big pool prizes for any video game tournament. In 2021, during the pandemic era, the money is in the millions of dollars per player, and the industry hasn’t taken any hits, unlike traditional sports. Esports thrived during the pandemic, and they have gained additional momentum that is propelling it forward.

Another perk of the gaming industry is the mixability of the fans- CS: GO players can definitely watch an Apex or a Fortnite tournament, but can you say the same about the NBA and FIFA? Most basketball fans don’t care about European football and vice versa. These are not historically interchanging fields. For gamers, it’s all a giant soup everyone takes a part in it. Even if you don’t play a particular game, you may gladly watch its major tournaments. After all, that’s how many of thus turn to try that game for the very first time- after watching some streaming content.

Not only are the prize pools encouraging, but it’s also the small faith every serious player has in himself. In video games, anyone can make it, short or tall, athletic or overweight. In NBA, things are widely different. Only by winning the genetic lottery, can you join in the fun.