Literacy Now Encourages Families to Participate in Houston Reads Day

Non-profit offers fun activities to help develop literacy skills at home

In Houston, 41 percent of young children are not ready for kindergarten, and 73 percent of third-graders do not read at grade level. Literacy Now , a local nonprofit dedicated to transforming communities by empowering children and families through literacy, leadership, and life skills, will host its second annual Houston Reads Day on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Houston Reads Day is a dedicated day for Houstonians to come together to read to students, support Literacy Now’s expansion, and bring awareness to the literacy crisis in our city.

For Houston Reads Day, Literacy Now will bring together approximately 650 volunteers to read to more than 14,000 Pre-K-3rd grade students in a total of 40 schools across HISD and Aldine ISD campuses. Although last year’s event was held virtually, this year’s event will be in-person. Houston Reads Day coincides with National Read Across America Day and kicks off Read Aloud Month.

“We are thrilled that this year’s Houston Reads Day event has expanded to include Aldine ISD alongside HISD. Houston Reads Day is an opportunity for us to engage with children in ways that can spark an interest in reading or help that interest continue to grow,” said Jacque Daughtry, Executive Director of Literacy Now.

As part of Houston Reads Day and beyond, Literacy Now is encouraging families across the Houston area to help the children in their households build their literacy skills outside of the classroom through fun activities including:

Storytime– Pick a few objects from your house – a child’s toy, a kitchen utensil, anything you can find, and have your child develop a story using only those items. Ask questions while they are telling their story to help them elaborate. Switch! Now you tell a story using the same materials. Compare how your stories are different and how they are the same. Letter Writing– Help your child write a letter to a friend, family member, teacher, or someone else whom your child misses. Don’t worry so much about spelling. As long as your child can read it, that’s what matters. Bedtime Story– Read a story for 15 minutes before bed every night.