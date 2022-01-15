Nine Named To Newly Created Driver Training and Traffic Safety Advisory Committee

Nine people have been named to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s new Driver Training and Traffic Safety Advisory Committee. The advisory committee will provide input, advice and recommendations to TDLR about driver education and driving safety issues. Members will serve staggered, six-year terms on the committee.

“Driving – and traffic safety – are important to Texans of all ages, whether they operate automobiles or not. This new advisory committee will assist TDLR in ensuring that driver education and safety courses meet the changing needs of Texas,” said Brian E. Francis, TDLR executive director. “The advisory committee will have a lot of work to do, and we’re looking forward to working with them.”

The members of the new committee are:

Carlos Reyna of Corpus Christi. Reyna, who works for Texas Driving School, will serve as the committee’s presiding officer. On the committee, he will represent driver education providers.

David Bruce of Houston. Bruce, who works for com , will represent driving safety providers on the committee.

, will represent driving safety providers on the committee. Anna Freeman of Fort Hood. Freeman, who works for the United States Army, will be the public member on the committee.

James Hiller of Coppell. Hiller, who works for AAA Texas, will represent driver education providers.

Mary Lloyd of Austin. Lloyd, who works for the Texas Department of Public Safety, will serve as the DPS representative on the committee.

Elizabeth Madden of Grand Prairie. Madden, who works for A+ Academy Driving School, will represent driver education instructors.

Rodolfo “Rudy” Martinez of Katy. Martinez is a driving safety instructor trainer and driving safety instructor with Enhanced Safety Solutions and will represent driving safety providers.

Nina Jo Saint, PhD, of Houston. Saint, who works for SafeWay Driving, will represent driver education providers.

Matthew White of San Antonio. White, who works for Central Park Driving School, will represent driving safety providers.