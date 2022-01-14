TPWD Closing Oyster Harvest Area in San Antonio Bay

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is closing TX-25 in San Antonio Bay to commercial and recreational oyster harvest beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

This closing is based on samples recently collected by TPWD showing low abundance of legal-sized oysters. TPWD has worked with the oyster industry to develop criteria for closing areas to harvest. The criteria include parameters for oysters when they fall below certain thresholds based on the abundance of legal-sized oysters (3 inches or greater) and the percentage of small oysters (2-2.9 inches).

All areas currently closed to harvest will continue to be monitored by TPWD and will reopen when criteria thresholds are met. As of Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 these areas will be closed to public oyster harvest:

Galveston Bay System – TX-1, TX-4, TX-5, TX-6, TX-7,

Matagorda Bay System – TX-12, TX-13, TX-15, TX-16, TX-18, TX-19, TX-20, TX-21,

San Antonio Bay System – TX-24, TX-25, TX-26, and TX-27,

Aransas Bay System – TX-28, TX-32