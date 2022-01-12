5 Unique Ideas for a Custom Casket

The choice of a casket is important, as it exemplifies your personality and specially commemorates your life. Therefore, what you choose in a casket should be something unique to you and your legacy.

Caskets are made of various materials and come in a variety of colors, so you have a lot of latitude with their design. Some of the materials used include steel, cloth, wood, and wicker. You can choose from military, specialty, and classic caskets in hues such as gray, copper, gold, red, green, purple, orchid, white, yellow, pink, silver, or black.

Some people confuse coffins and caskets, thinking they are the same thing. However, there are differences – something important to know if you are customizing a casket selection. While a coffin features six sides, a casket displays four. The top part of a coffin is also broader than it is at the bottom. This tapering is meant to adhere to the human body. Caskets have hinged lids while you can remove the lid on a coffin.

If you would like to customize your casket, the following ideas from Titan Casket will help inspire you.

1.Choose Colors that Are Expressly You

You might customize your casket so you coordinate the top, middle, and bottom colors. The main color will be the top color, so this feature should be a favorite shade that the middle and bottom colors complement. Make sure the top and middle colors work well together and that the bottom color fits the overall theme.

For example, think about your favorite hues. Maybe your favorite color is red. If so, you may want to include colors, such as silver, pink, blue, or black for the middle or bottom colors. You may also opt for a casket with one solid color that you really like.

A popular casket color is blue, as it has a calming effect on mourners. The color also represents trust and integrity. Veterans often choose this color when customizing a military casket design.

2. Add a Domed Lid and Exquisitely Designed Top Panel

Although a standard casket with tapering may have a flat panel on the top, you can also customize the casket so the lid is domed and features flourishes. Maybe you are part of an organization that is meaningful to you. You can add a logo or symbols that represent your affiliation. You might also include your monogram in the panel design.

3. Choose a Symbolic Material

If you are an eco-friendly person, you might want to stylize your casket so it reflects your sentiments along these lines. For example, some eco-friendly caskets are made of pine. You can also choose sustainable materials, such as wicker, bamboo, or seagrass material. Caskets are also made with heavy cardboard, which you can decoupage or paint.

Perhaps you want your casket to feature luxurious wood, such as cherry or mahogany. Or, maybe you prefer metal for your casket choice. Whatever you choose should represent your own unique likes, interests, and beliefs.

4. Add a Picture or Engraving

A customized casket offers you the ability to fully exert your creativity. Maybe you would like to add a gold engraving or perhaps you would like to include a picture on the casket that is important to you.

5. Design a Casket that Is Wrapped with a Message

You can even wrap your coffin with a message – one that includes images or a Bible verse, for instance, that is both meaningful and memorable.